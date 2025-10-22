T+2 Settlement Cycle: CSCS Leads Capital Market Monetisation

As the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) moves toward implementing a twoday (T+2) securities trading settlement cycle, KAYODE OGUNWALE examines its significance and potential impact on Nigeria’s capital market activities.

The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) recently secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Nigerian capital market to transition from the current T+3 (Trade Date plus three days) settlement cycle to a T+2 (Trade Date plus two days) cycle, effective November 28, 2025.

Under the new system, securities and funds from trades will be settled within two business days after a transaction is executed instead of the current three days. This means that if an investor buys shares on Monday, settlement (transfer of ownership and payment) must be completed by Wednesday.

By shortening the time between trade execution and settlement, Nigeria aims to make its market more competitive, liquid, and resilient. The transition also reflects the commitment of regulators, exchanges, and market operators to modernise the nation’s capital market, improve investor confidence, and reduce risks associated with delayed settlements.

What is CSCS?

The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc is Nigeria’s premier Financial Market Infrastructure (FMI) responsible for the depository, clearing, settlement, and reporting of all securities transactions in the Nigerian capital market.

As the country’s leading posttrade institution, CSCS processes securities electronically, ensuring safe, efficient, and transparent transactions while pioneering innovative market solutions. It provides a single access point for post-trade services covering equities, treasury bills, bonds, commodities, funds, and cash.

For nearly three decades, CSCS has worked alongside key stakeholders including regulators, brokers, and financial institutions to redefine the structure of the Nigerian capital market through technology-driven innovation and operational efficiency.

In essence, CSCS serves as the clearing, settlement, and depository backbone of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), ensuring the integrity and stability of posttrade operations.

Core functions of CSCS

CSCS performs three major roles within Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure which includes: central depository, clearing house and settlement system. CSCS serves as a secure electronic warehouse for investors’ securities including shares, bonds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors no longer hold physical share certificates; instead, their holdings are recorded digitally under a unique CSCS account number, similar to a bank account. After trades are executed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), CSCS ensures both sides of each transaction buyer and seller match perfectly in terms of price, quantity, and counterparty details.

This process is known as trade clearing. CSCS also facilitates the simultaneous transfer of money and securities between trading parties known as trade settlement. Settlement operates on a Delivery Versus Payment (DvP) basis, meaning that payment and delivery occur together, eliminating counterparty risk.

Understanding T+2 settlement

T+2 stands for Trade Date plus Two Days. This means that when a securities transaction occurs, the settlement or the official exchange of ownership and funds must be completed within two business days after the trade date (T). For example, if an investor buys a stock on Monday (T), the transaction must be settled by Wednesday (T+2), assuming there are no holidays in between.

Why the reduction in settlement cycle?

The transition to a T+2 settlement cycle is designed to align Nigeria with global standards. Major international markets including the U.K., Europe, India, and South Africa already operate on a T+2 basis, while the U.S. and Canada have moved to T+1.

A shorter settlement cycle significantly reduces counterparty risk and market exposure

Key benefits of T+2 settlement cycle

Under the T+2 system, transactions are completed within two business days instead of three. Faster settlement improves cash flow for investors, enabling investors to reinvest funds or execute new trades more quickly. It also enhances market liquidity, as capital circulates more efficiently within the market.

In a financial market, every extra day between trade and settlement increases the risk that one party, either the buyer or the seller may default, delay payment, or fail to deliver securities. By cutting settlement time from three days to two, T+2 reduces exposure to default and market volatility.

The shorter window lowers the chance that unexpected price movements, system failures, or credit issues will affect trade completion. This makes the Nigerian capital market safer and more resilient for all participants.

Most advanced and emerging markets have already adopted the T+2 settlement standard, including the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and India, while the United States and Canada have moved to T+1. Nigeria’s adoption of T+2 therefore aligns it with global best practices, making its capital market more attractive to international investors and easier to integrate with global trading systems.

Foreign investors often prefer markets that follow familiar settlement rules, and T+2 positions in Nigeria as a competitive, modern market on the global stage. The shorter settlement cycle encourages greater efficiency among brokers, custodians, registrars, and clearing houses.

Systemic risk refers to the danger that a failure by one institution could spread and disrupt the entire market. By shortening the settlement window, T+2 reduces the number of unsettled trades at any given time, which in turn lowers the overall risk exposure within the financial system. A faster settlement process means that obligations are discharged promptly, limiting the possibility that a single failure could cascade through the market.

Stakeholders’ views

Chief Executive Officer of CSCS Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, described the T+2 transition as a collective market achievement and a major step in Nigeria’s journey toward operational excellence. “The transition to T+2 settlement is not just a regulatory milestone; it represents a collective achievement for the market,” Jalo-Waziri said.

“At CSCS, we recognize that the success of this transition depends on shared understanding and readiness across all stakeholder groups. We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver world-class services, foster investor confidence, and drive innovation that makes the impossible possible,” he added.

SEC perspective

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, described the T+2 transition as a strategic reform that will strengthen Nigeria’s market structure, improve liquidity, and attract global investors.

Speaking at a Trade Associations Roundtable on Ensuring Stakeholder Readiness for T+2 Settlement, Dr Agama noted that the migration from T+3 to T+2 represents a hallmark of a mature and competitive market. He said: “A shorter settlement cycle significantly reduces counterparty risk and market exposure.

“It boosts liquidity by returning capital to investors more quickly, allowing for reinvestment and greater market activity.

It aligns our market with international best practices, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a key player in the global financial arena.” Dr Agama emphasized that the success of the T+2 transition depends on the collective readiness of all stakeholders from brokers and custodians to clearing houses and investors.

Last line

He urged market participants to upgrade technology systems, streamline settlement processes, and enhance back-office efficiency to meet the new standards. “The move to T+2 is a necessary leap forward for the Nigerian capital market,” he added. “It is a testament to our shared ambition to build a market that is efficient, resilient, and globally competitive.”