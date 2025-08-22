T2 Seeks Investment In Human Capital, Technology Innovation In Nigeria

T2 has warned that without deliberate investment in human capital and technology-driven innovation, the nation risks lagging behind in a rapidly evolving global economy.

The Chief Executive Officer of of the company, Obafemi Banigbe stressed that Nigeria’s long-term economic transformation depends on continuous upskilling, digital learning, and workforce adaptability.

At the 32nd Annual Trainers’ Conference (ATC 2025) of the Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), held recently at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, he urged Nigerians to reimagine approaches to learning, work, and growth in order to build a prosperous, inclusive, and innovation-led society.

He emphasised that the traditional model of “learning once and working forever” was obsolete. He explained: “With Nigeria projected to become the world’s third most populous nation by 2050, and 70 percent of its citizens under 30, the need for continuous upskilling, digital learning, and adaptability is not optional, it is existential.”

Banigbe underscored the importance of democratising access to digital tools, ensuring that every Nigerian child has the same opportunities as peers in developed economies. He called for the creation of Afrocentric educational content, including culturally relevant cartoons, to help children learn science, mathematics, and history through familiar cultural references rather than foreign identities that disconnect them from their environment.