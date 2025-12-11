T2 Partners Carnival Calabar, Debuts MyT2 App As Festival Guide

T2 has been named the Digital Technology Partner of Carnival Calabar, marking the debut of its new customer-focused mobile app, MyT2, as the official digital companion for the festival.

This partnership reflects T2’s ambition to become Nigeria’s most trusted digital lifestyle partner for young people, families, creators, and businesses.

According to T2 CEO, Obafemi Banigbe, the launch of MyT2 represents a shift toward deeper customer-centric innovation, addressing how Nigerians live and connect today by offering technology that simplifies daily tasks, strengthens relationships, and supports both work and leisure.

He said: “During the carnival, attendees will benefit from a dedicated Festive Mode within the app, providing realtime schedules, ticket details, curated experiences, and vendor listings to help navigate events more easily.

This feature offers a unified digital guide for the festival, enhancing the experience both on the ground and for remote followers.

Beyond the carnival, MyT2 provides everyday benefits such as buying, borrowing, or sharing airtime and data; managing spending and communications in one place; and creating or joining T2 Hives for groups to pool and monitor shared resources.

“The app also integrates the 9SB Wallet for secure money transfers and payments, with more financial features to come.

Additional conveniences include reserving personalized phone numbers, booking SIM-related appointments to avoid queues, and managing communication preferences through an enhanced Do Not Disturb tool.”

Banigbe emphasised that partnering with Carnival Calabar aligns with T2’s mission to use technology to strengthen cultural expression and community engagement, ensuring a seamless and accessible experience for millions of attendees and global followers.

He noted that the debut of MyT2 at the festival marked a key milestone in T2’s evolution from 9mobile, signaling more lifestyle-driven innovations as the brand continues to expand its digital-first strategy.