September 4, 2025
T2 Forges Digital Future With Landmark Knot Solutions Deal

In a transformative move for Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, T2 has inked a multi-million-dollar strategic partnership with India’s premier digital transformation firm, Knot Solutions, marking a decisive step in its ambitious comeback strategy.

This agreement, announced during a highprofile ceremony at Gitex Nigeria, is designed to completely overhaul T2’s Business and Operations Support Systems (BSS/OSS), fueling its mission to become Nigeria’s foremost Digital Lifestyle Partner and ignite a widespread digital renaissance.

Coming swiftly on the heels of a major network infrastructure deal with Huawei, this new partnership creates a powerful dual-pronged transformation strategy. While Huawei modernises the physical network for enhanced coverage, speed, and reliability, Knot Solutions will revolutionise the digital customer experience platform.

