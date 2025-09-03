T2 Forges Digital Future With Knot Solutions To Lead Nigerian Telecom Renaissance

In a transformative move for Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, T2 has inked a multi-million-dollar strategic partnership with India’s premier digital transformation firm, Knot Solutions, marking a decisive step in its ambitious comeback strategy.

This agreement, announced during a high-profile ceremony at Gitex Nigeria, is designed to completely overhaul T2’s Business and Operations Support Systems (BSS/OSS), fueling its mission to become Nigeria’s foremost Digital Lifestyle Partner and ignite a widespread digital renaissance.

Coming swiftly on the heels of a major network infrastructure deal with Huawei, this new partnership creates a powerful dual-pronged transformation strategy.

While Huawei modernized the physical network for enhanced coverage, speed, and reliability, Knot Solutions will revolutionise the digital customer experience platform.

Together, they form the complete foundation for T2’s four-phase strategy of Stabilisation, Modernisation, Transformation, and Growth, positioning the company for a forceful return to market leadership.

T2 CEO, Obafemi Banigbe, declared the partnership far more than a systems upgrade, calling it a “customer-first revolution.”

He stated: “We’re crafting an ecosystem where connectivity is the key to unlocking a world of possibilities, from entertainment and education to commerce and financial empowerment.

This transforms how people interact with their digital world, seamlessly, instantly, and on their terms. This vision signals T2’s evolution beyond traditional telecom into a platform delivering digital financial services, content, cloud solutions, and smart lifestyle offerings.”

The CEO of Knot Solutions, Sumanth Konuru, emphasised the critical nature of modernising core systems in Africa’s rapidly shifting telecom landscape.

He said: “With our flagship cloud-native platform, RaptrDXP™, T2 is gaining the ability to move into a dynamic, hyper-personalized ecosystem. This isn’t just about efficiency; it’s about delivering unmatched experiences.

“The implementation will grant T2 customers benefits including real-time transparent billing, personalized service bundles, intuitive self-service apps, and a seamless digital journey powered by advanced analytics and automation.

“The consecutive multi-million-dollar investments with global tech leaders represent a profound vote of confidence in the Nigerian economy by T2’s investors, led by Chairman Thomas Etuh.

‘This level of commitment demonstrates T2’s intent to not only lead and innovate within the sector but to meaningfully contribute to the country’s national development by building a faster, smarter, and more intuitive digital future for millions.”

Analysts point to this aggressive investment as a bold bet not just on technology, but on the Nigerian people, their talent, and the nation’s boundless digital potential.