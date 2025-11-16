T2 Denounces Misinformation On Network Operations

Telecommunications company T2 has rejected circulating online misinformation regarding its network operations and its relationship with infrastructure provider IHS.

The company clarified that claims suggesting its network continuity depends solely on IHS towers are false and misleading.

T2 emphasized that its operations are secured through established industry frameworks, including National Roaming approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), allowing seamless use of partner networks for full coverage.

T2 described the false narratives as deliberate attempts to misrepresent industry operations and create confusion.

The company affirmed that its network remains fully stable and aligned with standard industry practices.

T2 urged the public to disregard misinformation and rely only on official communications from the company or recognized industry authorities, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and delivering world-class connectivity across Nigeria.