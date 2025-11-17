T2 Denounces Misinformation Campaign Regarding Network Operations

Telecommunications company, T2, has issued a firm rejection of what it describes as a wave of online misinformation concerning its operational relationships, including those with infrastructure provider, IHS.

The company stated that narratives being circulated by pseudoanalysts grossly misrepresent how telecommunications networks function and deliberately distort the facts.

According to T2, claims that its network continuity and service delivery are dependent on IHS tower infrastructure are technically false and recklessly misleading.

The company clarified that its operations are secured through established industry frameworks like National Roaming, which is approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

This framework allows operators to leverage partner networks seamlessly to ensure full coverage without sole reliance on their own base stations.