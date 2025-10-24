T-VET: The Cart Is Before The Horse Again

Recently, the Federal Ministry of Education rolled out a new educational policy that is meant to revolutionise the Nigerian economic sector by unleashing on it a corps of young school-leavers with sufficient practical technical skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

The cardinal aim of this Technical and Vocational Education Training (T-VET) initiative is to create sufficient skilled manpower that will drive the Nigerian industrial revolution programme, turn young Nigerians into wealth creators and end the menace of unemployment. This new T-VET programme was equally designed to make graduates economically viable and self-reliant.

The programme, which was modelled to take Nigeria through the economic recovery path similar to those of the Asian Tigers, had been in the works for long.

By its name and nature, the programme required that the students should be exposed to simple and intermediate machines to enable them to learn the necessary technical skills required to manipulate the machines and use the machines and even similar ones to produce goods, fabricate simple tools and render other services for the benefit of the society. Because of the significance of this T-VET programme for the economic recovery of Nigeria, the Federal Government undertook to fund the programme.

Books, feeding for participating students, and instructional materials for the programme were to be provided free by the Federal Government. Basically, the instructional materials for the T-VET programme include machines, equipment and so on. To ensure that funds would not constitute clogs or problems to the implementation of this fantastic programme, the Federal Government dedicated a reasonable percentage of the education tax fund as first line charge for the funding of the T-VET programme.

As usual, the determination of the Federal Government to birth a new constituency of intermediate technical workforce was hyped on media spaces. The advantages of the T-VET programme both for the country and for the individual students as drivers of the needed change of the economic narratives of the country were also put out for public appreciation. As a follow up, structures for technical workshops were built in some of the Federal Technical Colleges for the take-off of the T-VET programme.

To informed minds, the technical and vocational education training initiative meant more than meets the ordinary eyes. The T-VET initiative has the capacity to deplete the raw materials for the insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, thuggery and other crimes that bedevil the Nigerian nation.

This is true because people are conversant with the roles of the Almajirai in the security challenges which are predominant in the Northeast and Northwest of Nigeria. Nigerians will not also forget how the area boys in Western Nigeria as well as the militants and unknown gunmen in the Niger Delta and Southeast respectively complicate the unrest, security challenges and crime waves in the country.

Nigerians are not unaware that some Nigerian youths in Abuja and environs wait to be hired for protests and counter protests on issues they do not even understand for charges which culminate to mere pittance. The fatal throng of many Nigerian youths through the Mediterranean route in search of greener pastures in the now infamous ‘japa’ syndrome is also because of the frustrations arising from unemployment.

It is suggested that the Federal Government should hasten the provision of equipment, machines and books for this beautiful programme which holds many positive implications for the country

The current wave of immorality in our society spanning prostitution, drug addiction, ritual killings and so on agitate the minds of Nigerians.

The T-VET initiative, if well implemented, has the capacity to mop up the idle youths who serve as willing hands for these crimes and re-channel their energies for positive engagement. When these idle youths are productively engaged, the devil’s workshop will wind up and remain permanently closed.

As expected, many parents subscribed to the T-VET programme, priming their wards to sit for the entrance examination organised by the National Business and Technical Education Board (NABTEB).

The programme took off with successful students in designated Federal Technical Colleges nationwide in the 2025/2026 academic session which began in September, 2025. Independent investigations of the implementation of the programme in Federal Technical Colleges show that the technical equipment needed for the effective take off of this lofty T-VET initiative are yet to be provided in the schools.

Even the funds for provision of textbooks which were promised by the Federal Government have not been released to the respective school principals. One wonders how this beautiful programme could succeed if the participating students have no books, machines and other equipment.

Frustrated by the lack of working tools and equipment, the motivation of the young chaps who went into the T-VET programme with high hopes is gradually reducing. Some parents are equally worried that the Federal Government seem to have put the cart before the horse once again. This haphazard implementation syndrome has been the bane of many beautiful policies and programmes of many Nigerian administrations which got frustrated immediately after launch.

The expectation of every well-meaning Nigerian was that the Federal Government should have put everything in place before flagging off this critical T-VET programme. It is suggested that the Federal Government should hasten the provision of equipment, machines and books for this beautiful programme which holds many positive implications for the country.