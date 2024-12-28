T-Pumpy Real Estate Thrills Abuja Residents With Christmas Concert

Share

Chief Akintayo Adaralegbe, founder of T-Pumpy Real Estate on Thursday, held a T-Pumpy Christmas concert in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)Abuja, making it a Boxing Day to remember.

There was a Free Entertainment show tagged; T-Pumpy Christmas Concert, organized for the people as a way of giving back to those who believe in the brand and believe in what T-Pumpy stands for.

Celebrated actors such as Femi Adebayo, Baba Alariya, Woli Agba, Femi Solar, Daddy Showkey, Tony Tetuilla, Lil Kesh, African China, BERIOLA Ayanshina, Isegun Johnson, Tayo Odueke and many more, were present to grace the lifetime experience.

The fun fair is the third edition T- Pumpy will be hosting and it was such a beautiful and entertaining event.

In his speech, Chief Akintayo Adaralegbe appreciated all attendees for coming out en masse to grace the occasion.

Adaralegbe, who said that many people would think the event was an advertisement stunt, made all attendees realize that fliers and advertisement paraphernalia were not sighted anywhere, saying that the event was just for everyone to enjoy the season.

Chief Adaralegbe promised to make next year’s concert far bigger than this year’s edition, and that it would get better next year.

