Okupe Makes Case For Tinubu, Says T-Pain Means ‘Temporary Pain’

Doyin Okupe, a former Presidential spokesperson for Peter Obi in the build up of the 2023 general elections has claimed that the T-Pain nickname given to President Bola Tinubu on social media means “Temporary Pain” that will lead to an extensive, pleasant and something good for the nation.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, Okupe said Nigerians will vote for President Bola Tinubu again in 2027.

He further argued that there is an unspoken agreement on rotational presidency between the southern and northern regions.

According to him, former President Muhammadu Buhari did not do well yet he was in office for eight years and Tinubu who is doing well, will use his eight years.

“Nigerians will decide so. I am sure. Nigerians are reasonable, sensible people, not demanding too much from their leaders.

“If Bola Tinubu gives us light in 2027, if Bola Tinubu resolves this fuel crisis and this food crisis between now and that time, you’ll see that people will go on the streets and say it’s Bola or nobody.”

