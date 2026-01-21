T.H.E.M.E.S: We’ll Partner Nigeria Law School On Legal Training, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday, expressed the readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus, with a view to improving legal education and training.

The governor made the commitment when he received Dr Olugbemisola Odusote, the newly appointed Director-General (D-G) of the Nigerian Law School, in his office yesterday.

He congratulated the new director-general on her appointment, saying: “We need more of collaboration, and one of the things you should do is to bring in more women. “I believe that your capacity to take the law school to the next level is not in doubt. I wish you the best.

“Regarding Igbosere, the Lagos venue of the Nigerian Law School, yes, I did make the commitment, it’s very unfair for the school to lose its heritage, we will make it available to the law school. “The legal profession is a very noble profession and this is one property that speaks to the heritage of the Nigerian Law School.”

The governor also promised to look into the accommodation situation listed as one of the challenges of the Lagos Law School. He added: “Part of the things that is important is for the staff to be well settled so that they can impart knowledge and the objective of the school can be well fulfilled.

So, that is one place we will try and speed up. “The other request, which is still on accommodation, I can’t give specific figures and I can’t make commitment, but we will look into it at once.”

Earlier, the DG had sought the support of the Lagos State Government for the reacquisition of the Igbosere land, describing it as a historic property that represented the heritage and identity of the Nigerian Law School.

Odusote said in spite of the availability of larger facilities at the Law School, Abuja campus, many students still preferred the Lagos campus because of proximity and convenience.

“Lagos Campus remains first choice for our students. This property speaks to the history of the Nigerian Law School. It is part of our heritage and it is important that it continues to serve its original purpose,” she said.

The director-general added that improved learning environment, staff welfare and accommodation are critical to achieving better outcomes in the training of future lawyers.

She said discipline and strict adherence to rules would remain a major focus under her leadership. She said: “We are training lawyers to uphold the law. You cannot maintain the law if you breach the law, hence, we must raise lawyers, who are disciplined, compliant and grounded in equity.”