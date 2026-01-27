T.H.E.M.E.S: Security, Infrastructure Driving Lagos’ Rising Appeal, Says Akosile

The Lagos State Government has attributed the growing influx of residents, investors and tourists into the state to sustained investments in security and critical infrastructure.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, stated this during an interview programme on Silverbird Television last Saturday.

He said safety and infrastructure remain the foundation of Lagos’ development strategy. Akosile said no state can attract businesses or visitors without adequate security, noting that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has significantly reduced crime across Lagos.

He recalled a period when armed robberies and violent crimes made movement difficult for residents, stressing that such incidents have become rare due to deliberate security reforms of the incumbent government. Akosile also revealed that the Babajide SanwoOlu administration has invested heavily in modern surveillance technology, including high-end CCTV cameras, as part of a multi-phase security architecture.

He added that about 3,000 fibre optic cables are currently being laid across Lagos to strengthen real-time monitoring and data transmission. Sanwo-Olu’s spokesman disclosed that the central command-and-control centre now tracks activities across the state in collaboration with security agencies, particularly the police, enabling rapid response to criminal threats.