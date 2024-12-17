T.H.E.M.E.S.: Sanwo-Olu Restates Commitment To Developing Lagos

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the development of every part of the State in line with his seven-point policy document. Sanwo-Olu made the statement yesterday during the inauguration of the Babafemi Dada with a bridge and the Yinka Folarin, Jamiu Lawal and Shalom Academy network of roads in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos.

The governor said the inauguration of the project was another fulfillment of his administration’s commitment to fostering sustainable development through the continuous provision of efficient infrastructure, as well as a testament to the enduring partnership between government and the good people of the state.

The project commissioned by Sanwo-Olu comprises a bridge and a network of four roads with a total length of 1.8 kilometres, including a 250-meterlong deck on a pile with a nine-meter-wide semi-rigid pavement finish.

The infrastructure is further enhanced by the installation of solar-powered streetlights. It provides safe and accessible motorable routes for the Igando-Ayobo community and surrounding settlements.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony attended by the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; Senator representing Lagos West, Senator Oluranti Adebule; members of the State Executive Council and the Lagos State House of Assembly; traditional, religious and political leaders, among others, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence that the delivery of the projects will further enhance economic achievements in the Alimosho area of the State.

The governor said the critical infrastructure project delivered on schedule, reflected his administration’s dedication to improving the lives of Lagosians through purposeful governance.

He said: “This achievement underscores our administration’s resolve to back our words with action. “For the good people of Alimosho, this is not just a road and bridge; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to building infrastructure that serves both immediate needs and long-term growth.”

