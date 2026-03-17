Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday engaged global investors in London as part of efforts to strengthen international investment partnerships and further position the state as a leading destination for capital inflow in Africa.

In a post in his social media handle, Sanwo-Olu was said to have participated in a strategic investment roundtable hosted by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) in partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CEIC), where discussions focused on expanding investment opportunities in Nigeria’s commercial hub.

Speaking at the event, the governor outlined ongoing reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business and strengthening the state’s investment ecosystem.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Today in London, I joined a strategic investment roundtable hosted by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission in partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council. “I spoke about the steps we are taking to strengthen the investment climate in Lagos and shared our plans for the Invest Lagos 3.0 Summit coming up in June. “Our goal is to continue positioning Lagos as Africa’s leading gateway for investment.

“I also provided an update on the progress toward establishing the Lagos International Financial Centre and the work we are doing to make it easier to do business in our state. “Our focus is to ensure Lagos remains a place where capital and innovation can grow with confidence. We are committed to building an environment that attracts investment and creates opportunities for people to succeed.”