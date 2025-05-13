T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda: Lagos Hits N1.3trn IGR, Records 45% Growth

Share

The Lagos State G o v e r n m e n t generated N1.3 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) last year, the Commissioner for Finance Abayomi Oluyomi revealed yesterday. According to him, it was a 45 per cent increase from the N895 billion reported in 2023.

Speaking at an event to commemorate Sanwo-Olu’s second year in his second term, Oluyomi said the Land Use Charge (LUC) collection also saw a significant boost, with over N14 billion collected, achieving a 37 per cent increase from the previous year.

He said tax revenue generated between January and March this year stands at N333 billion, up from N232 billion in Q1 2024.

The state has also launched the Lagos Revenue Portal (LRP) for unified, digitized revenue collection across MDAs. Oluyomi said the government had commenced the issuance of a N14.815 billion Green Bond, which will fund sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure development.

The bond has received certification from international rating agencies, demonstrating the state’s commitment to sustainable development. He outlined the ministry’s plans for the second half of 2025, including the launch of the Lagos State Sovereign Wealth Fund, Economic Summit Group, and a dedicated revenue court.

The commissioner said:“Under my leadership, the Ministry of Finance has undergone significant transformation, introduced new innovations, and reviewed key processes—despite the economic challenges faced over the past two years.

