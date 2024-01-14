T.B Joshua: We Don’t Need to Judge The Dead, Says Lagos CAN Chair

…It’s Worrisome People Believe More in Their GOs Than God

On the heels of the expose on the alleged predatory cult leadership of the late founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun, (T.B Joshua), the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter Stephen, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has said it was not in the place of the living to judge the dead. He, however, expressed worries over how some persons allow themselves to be manipulated by preachers who parade to be true servants of God. Adegbite also chided Christians who believe more in their church leaders than in the Almighty. For him, the Bible is readily available to read and use as a guide so as not to be swayed by ungodly teachings or practices.

Adegbite warned spiritual leaders to desist from pretentious living as they were close to meeting their water loo if they refuse to make amends. He told Sunday Telegraph: “We should leave whatever late Prophet TB Joshua has done to God and every other man or woman of God still living should each search his or her con- science, whether the will of God is being done because everybody will give account of their stewardship one day. We don’t need to judge the dead because he is already judged by God. “Every other player on the field; that is the minister genuinely called by God should be careful lest he or she falls.

There is no one that is a saint, all of us are sinners and we ask for repentance every day. But anyone wreaking havoc in the church of God should know that judgment is awaiting him at the end of the day. “Anyone supporting and covering evil in the name of God is only wasting time because very soon they are going to be exposed. And there is nothing hidden under the earth and let every serve God the way he should be served. The moment we do this the church of God will continue to move forward and nobody can disgrace God they will only disgrace themselves and it will be well with.” Adegbite, insisted that there was need for the church to be well structured based on the genuine teachings and practice including holiness.

Also, that one man’s alleged misdeeds or the manipulative tendencies of some fake preachers should not be used as basis in spitting Christianity or the church of God. “For the fact that one per- son did what is believed as bad does not mean you do not have genuine men of God. There are two types of men of God, those called by God and those called by their bellies. All the things that happen in one-man churches do because there is a lack of control, structure, order and succession plan. This is why everything goes and this is not to say we do not have one man churches that are genuine in their intentions and calling. “Among every 12 disciples you must have the Judas. So, you can multiply the Judas by the number of churches we have today.

That some preachers do evil should not make you as an individual stop serving God. Let us worship God in the beauty of his holiness, you are not going to church to worship man but God. “But what we have now is that people believe in their GOs (General Overseers) than God, forgetting that the GO is created by God and must go one day whether we like it or not. If you are confident in the man of God more than God, the day that man is removed from the scene you are in trouble with your faith. Believe in Jesus Christ, the owner of the church and not the man of God. Read the Bible your- self so that nobody can deceive you. Have your faith grafted in the word of God, submit to his detects and footsteps and you will not miss your steps.”