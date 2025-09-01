Szoboszlai’s Stunner Silences Gunners In Thrilling Anfield Tie

Dominik Szoboszlai’s brilliant late free-kick gave Liverpool victory against Arsenal after a hard-fought meeting of the Premier League superpowers at Anfield yesterday.

A dour encounter looked to be heading for a draw until the Hungarian curved a magnificent strike past Arsenal keeper from 30 yards in front of an exultant Kop after 83 minutes. The Gunners, who kept new £60m signing Eberechi Eze on the bench until the second half, suffered an early setback when key defender William Saliba went off injured after five minutes, to be replaced by summer signing Cristhian Mosquera.

Chances were at a premium as both sides showed each other huge respect, although Liverpool had a goal ruled out when striker Hugo Ekitike was adjudged offside after bundling home a finish in front of The Kop. Liverpool mounted increasing pressure as the second half went on, but it took a stunning moment from Szoboszlai to maintain their winning start to the season and inflict Arsenal’s first defeat.