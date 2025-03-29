SystemSpecs Rebrands Subsidiary To Drive Digital Commerce In Africa

Share

Africa’s software and financial technology giant, SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, has unveiled the rebranding of its subsidiary Deelaa to Whatadeal, launching an ambitious digital commerce platform poised to transform travel, events, and e-commerce across Africa

Speaking at a press conference to unveil the new subsidiary in Lagos, the Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, John Obaro, said this move consolidates deep industry expertise and cutting-edge innovation to create a platform that is not only seamless and intuitive but also offers unparalleled value to consumers.

Obaro emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to technological excellence and customer empowerment and announced Fela Bank-Olemoh as the new Managing Director of Whatadeal.

He said: “In 2022, Deelaa was launched as an e-ticketing and marketplace platform, catering to businesses and consumers. However, in response to evolving market needs and emerging opportunities, we have repositioned this offering under the Whatadeal brand – providing customers with value, unforgettable experiences, and a surge of excitement in every transaction.

“The transition to Whatadeal represents more than a name change; it is an intentional shift toward creating an ecosystem where customers don’t just find deals but experience real value.

“With travel, events, and e-commerce at its core, Whatadeal seamlessly integrates these services to create a streamlined, rewarding, and modern user experience for today’s consumers.

“At the helm of this new phase is Fela Bank-Olemoh, the new Managing Director of Whatadeal. As a seasoned 360-degree leader, Bank-Olemoh brings a wealth of experience from the private sector, government, and community development.

“With a career spanning over two decades, Bank-Olemoh started as a graduate trainee at SystemSpecs in 1998 and rose to become Senior Manager of International Sales by 2005.

“With his unique blend of experience in technology, marketing, and leadership, Bank-Olemoh is poised to shape Whatadeal’s future and drive its growth.”

On his part, Bank-Olemoh said Whatadeal is playing in three businesses that are huge, travel, events, and e-commerce. He said: “At Whatadeal, we believe that great experiences and valuable offers should be effortless, not complicated.

“Our mission goes beyond providing access to deals; we’re building an ecosystem that fosters engagement, trust, and long-term value for our customers. Whether you’re booking a trip, securing event tickets, or shopping for essentials, you deserve an intuitive and rewarding experience that consistently delivers the best. At Whatadeal, we’re committed to making that vision a reality.

“We all live in a nation where we know that those three industries are huge. But we are bold enough to say that we’re bringing the three together because we’re confident that we can give our consumers real value and unparalleled value.

“That’s what we’re going to do. We’re committed to ensuring that we work very hard, we work smart. So, you’ll get the best deals you can get anywhere. But one thing is for sure: we’re in for fun.

“We’re going to have fun. We’re going to create a brand that, as Nigerians, we’re proud of, as Africans, we’re proud of. And wherever we are in the world, we will say together we’ve created a business that we are all excited to see.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

