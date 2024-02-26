SystemSpecs opens submission portal for essay competition

SystemSpecs has announced the opening of the submission portal for the 2024 edition of its annual essay competition, according to a press release issued by the company. The statement quoted the company’s Group Head, Corporate Services, Mrs. Bukola Adeboye, as saying, “we are delighted to announce that the 2024 SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) is open to entries from young writers aged nine to 16, who are Nigerians and attend primary or secondary school in Nigeria.”

It said that the CDEC submission portal, which opened Tuesday, February 20 and will close on April 12, 2024, is part of SystemSpecs’ corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at facilitating ICT capacity development. Highlighting key activities for the 2024 edition, the Group Head, Corporate Services, said that it would be in three parts: Call for entry, Winners’ announcement and the award ceremony. According to Mrs. Adeboye, “participants are expected to submit their original work before the stated deadline, after which entries are thoroughly and carefully assessed. The Award ceremony will be held on June 7, 2024, to recognise the winners’ hard work, discipline and commitment.”

Founded in 2020, the competition empowers young Nigerian students to express their creative minds in solving national issues using technology and to show them that their views matter in ensuring positive change.

“This 5th edition of the competition will explore digital safety, riding on the theme: ‘Protecting the Nigerian Child from the Dangers of Online Technology’, with the objective of encouraging participants to find practical solutions for ensuring children’s safety in the digital world,” the statement said. “Although children and teens may be digital natives, there is a lot for them to learn about engaging with the internet safely. As business leaders and more importantly as parents, we understand and care about children’s online participation. “Engaging with the ways they use the internet is key to improving their cyber experience at school, home, and other places,” said Mr. DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director, Remita Payment Services Limited.