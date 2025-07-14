SystemSpecs Honours National Tech Champions

SystemSpecs—a premier African technology group— through its flagship initiative, the Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC), is providing a platform for youth to engage critically and creatively with technology, fostering leadership, resilience, and a vision for positive change, according to a press release.

The statement said that the 2025 CDEC National Awards Ceremony, hosted virtually by SystemSpecs recently, celebrated Nigeria’s brightest young minds who dared to imagine a ‘Greater Nigeria’ by using technology to mobilise and inspire their peers— “underscoring SystemSpecs’ commitment to nurturing the next generation of visionary leaders.”

The competition, now in its sixth year, has evolved into a national movement, inspiring critical thinking, leadership abilities and sense of patriotism among young Nigerians.

This year alone, it attracted about 5,000 essay submissions from children aged 9 to 16 across all six geopolitical zones, marking a significant 33 per cent increase in participation compared to 2024.

In his opening address, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, said: “What we celebrate today is not just talent but courage; the courage to speak up, think deeply and believe in the power of inno – vation.”

Mrs. Bukola Adeboye, Executive Director, Corporate Services at SystemSpecs, reaffirmed the company’s longstanding commitment to youth empowerment through technology, stating: “The goal of the CDEC has always been clear: to inspire, identify, and elevate the next generation of thinkers and problem solvers by promoting digital creativity, purposeful education, and structured engagement.

Our dedication remains unwavering as we continue to equip and empower young Nigerian minds to thrive through innovation.”

Also, Mr. ‘DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited, stated: “We see education not just as a tool, but as a launch pad for national transformation. CDEC is helping to build the intellectual and emotional capacity of young Nigerians to take ownership of the future.”

SystemSpecs is the parent company of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), HumanManager Limited (HML), SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), and SystemSpecs Whatadeal Limited.