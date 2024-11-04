SystemSpecs Harps On Values-driven Leadership To Address Challenges

Share

Divisional Head, PAPSS and Operations at SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), Mr. Uche Obiofuma, has highlighted the need for values-based leadership that addresses Africa’s unique challenges.

He stated this while representing Dr. John Obaro, Group Managing Director of System – Specs Holdings at the 11th African Bible Leadership Initiative (ABLI) Conference, held in Abuja recently.

Mr. Obiofuma, who spoke on the theme, “Value-based Leadership: Model for Africa,” also emphasised the importance of generational understanding, resilience, and localised innovation for sustainable impact.

The conference ran from October 21 to 24 under the sub-theme, “Arise and Shine: Raising a New Generation of Transformational Leaders,” underscoring the need for ethical leadership rooted in Christian values.

Reflecting on his 25 years with SystemSpecs, Obiofuma addressed the evolving nature of leadership, particularly regarding generational dynamics. “To lead effectively, we must understand the young generation and adapt our strategies to meet their evolving needs.

Leaders today must embrace change, foster empathy, and empower others, creating an environment where innovation and values coalesce,” Obiofuma said. With a vision of Africa’s potential as a hub of tailored solutions, Obiofuma stressed the importance of an Africandriven approach to innovation.

“Nobody in the world is planning specifically for Africa; it is our responsibility to shape solutions that work for us. Innovation must be rooted in local realities, empowering us to address our own challenges and then export our successes globally.

Africa’s future depends on our ability to craft solutions with a uniquely African perspective,” he said. He encouraged leaders to think locally first, with a view to exporting successful innovations worldwide, adding, “If we are to thrive, we must adapt solutions to our environment with a Nigerian mindset.”

