SystemSpecs GMD Wins Thisday Award

Group Managing Director (GMD) of SystemSpecs, John Obaro, was named Titan of the Year at the ThisDay 2025 Awards, according to a press release.

The statement said that the award honours Obaro’s “pioneering innovations, visionary leadership and relentless commitment to leveraging technology for economic and social transformation.”

“For over three decades, Obaro has reshaped the landscape of indigenous software development, proving that African innovation can solve Africa’s challenges.

From revolutionising financial technology with Remita, which powers the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and enables seamless payments across sectors, to transforming workforce management with HumanManager, he has played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s digital economy.

His leadership has not only positioned SystemSpecs as an industry leader but also set new standards for financial inclusion, governance, and economic efficiency,” the statement further said.

It also noted that beyond his corporate success, Obaro is deeply committed to nurturing talent and driving social impact.

“His belief in the power of education and youth development is exemplified by initiatives like the Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC), which has encouraged critical thinking and digital literacy among young Nigerians.

His mentorship and advocacy for a thriving indigenous tech ecosystem continue to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs and innovators,” the statement added.

Commenting on the award, Obaro said: “This recognition is not just about me; it reflects the collective effort of the incredible SystemSpecs team.

We remain dedicated to developing solutions that empower businesses, individuals, and governments, proving that technology is a force for good.”

