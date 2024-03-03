SystemSpecs founder, Obaro bags Trinity University honorary doctorate

Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos State, has conferred the founder and Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, Dr. John Tanimola Obaro, with an honorary doctorate, Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Computing and Information Technology, at its recently held maiden convocation ceremony. According to a press release, Dr. Obaro was honoured for his exceptional contributions to technology, entrepreneurship, and financial innovation.

The statement said: “Dr. Obaro laid the foundation for the enterprise known as SystemSpecs in 1992. Renowned for the creation of the Remita e-payment platform, a key facilitator of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), and the development of the HumanManager software, the company has made significant strides in providing solutions to challenges confronting businesses, governments, and individuals. Today, it continues to hold a dominant position in the software industry in Africa.” Prof. Clement Kolawole, the Acting Vice Chancellor of Trinity University, extolled Dr. Obaro’s accomplishments, stating: “Dr. Obaro is a successful entrepreneur who has made an indelible mark in the technology and e-payment space through SystemSpecs. The university is honoured to recognise him for his outstanding contributions to society and his remarkable success in life.”

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Obaro expressed his gratitude to the university and pledged to be a dedicated ambassador for the institution. He also acknowledged the unwavering support of his family and the 500-strong team at SystemSpecs. Dr. Obaro encouraged the graduating students to persevere in the face of challenges, emphasising that determination and hard work are key to success. “Challenges related to the exchange rate, food and energy crises, and the desire to seek better prospects abroad have persisted in Nigeria for decades. However, these obstacles have not deterred determined and resilient individuals from achieving success within the country.”