SystemSpecs: Creativity of Nigerian Youth Key To Sustainable Future

SystemSpecs Holdings Limited (SHL) a prominent technology solutions provider, has joined other organisations in strengthening their backing for youth-driven innovations and technology adoption at the 2023 Innovation Makers Challenge (IMC) Conference which took place recently at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos.

The IMC is a maiden youth-centric event by the Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG). The conference convened stakeholders, tech enthusiasts, and industry experts from both within and beyond the country, providing an avenue for exploring emergent technologies.

The event featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, exhibitions, and a pitch fest. Henry Eguabor, Head of Brands & Marketing, Systemspecs Holdings Limited (SHL), emphasised the strategic decision behind the company’s participation in the IMC.