SystemSpecs’ Children’s Day Essay Competition Commences February 2025

SystemSpecs has announced the 2025 edition of its Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) to be opened on February 3, 2025.

According to a press release, for the sixth consecutive year, the CDEC will provide Nigerian children aged nine to 16 a platform to showcase their creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills through the application of technology in addressing real world issues.

“As a cornerstone of SystemSpecs’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, the CDEC has, for the past five years, promoted technological awareness and fostered innovation among young Nigerians.

The competi-tion aims to nurture local talent and equip the next generation of leaders with the skills necessary to thrive in Nigeria’s digital economy. “With over three decades of experience in ICT development, SystemSpecs has continually invested in nurturing young talent, helping to create sustainable change in the tech sector.

This competition reflects the company’s long-term vision of promoting technological literacy and capacity development, positioning Nigeria to compete globally in the digital economy.

“The competition, which has become increasingly competitive, is expected to attract participants from all 36 states and the FCT, as students are eager to showcase their innovative ideas,” the statement added.

Mrs. Bukola Adeoye, Executive Director of Corporate Services at SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming edition. She said: “For Nigeria to compete effectively on a global scale, the next generation must be equipped with the requisite technological skills from an early stage.

“Therefore, over the past five years, we have been dedicated to promoting technological awareness nationwide, highlighting the significance of initiatives like this in shaping Nigeria’s digital future through the CDEC.

“We are happy to announce that the upcoming edition of CDEC will provide all Nigerian children with another opportunity to explore technology and develop crucial skills for the future.”

As SystemSpecs gears up for the 2025 edition, Mrs Adeboye emphasised the company’s excitement about engaging with new students, schools, and parents.

“This competition is becoming increasingly competitive, and we look forward to even greater participation next year. It’s a unique opportunity for students to explore technology and develop essential skills that will empower them for the future,” she said.

