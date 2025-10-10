SystemSpecs celebrates the life of ex-chair, Kolade

The board, Manage- ment, and staff of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited mourn the passing of Dr. Christopher Kolade, veteran broadcaster, respected diplomat, business icon, and one of Nigeria’s most distinguished statesmen.

