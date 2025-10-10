New Telegraph

October 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. SystemSpecs celebrates the…

SystemSpecs celebrates the life of ex-chair, Kolade

The board, Manage- ment, and staff of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited mourn the passing of Dr. Christopher Kolade, veteran broadcaster, respected diplomat, business icon, and one of Nigeria’s most distinguished statesmen.

Kolade passed away on October 8, at the age of 92 (He would have been 93 in December, just 2 months away). Kolade served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SystemSpecs for many years, during which he provided visionary lead The board, Management, and staff of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited mourn the passing of Dr. Christopher Kolade, veteran broadcaster, respected diplomat, business icon, and one of Nigeria’s most distinguished statesmen.

Kolade passed away on October 8, at the age of 92 (He would have been 93 in December, just 2 months away). Kolade served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SystemSpecs for many years, during which he provided visionary lead

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NANTAP Lauds Tinubu For Clemency Granted To Vatsa, Ken Saro-Wiwa
Read Next

Anambra Airport: Allen Onyema Releases Proof Of N100m Payment For Aircraft Maintenance Facility Land