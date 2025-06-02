SystemSpecs Announces Winners Of Children’s Day Essay Competition

Share

SystemSpecs has announced the winners of its sixth edition of Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC), which according to the firm, spotlights the innovation, patriotism, and brilliance of young students from across the country.

According to a statement: “Every year on Children’s Day, SystemSpecs celebrates the promise and power of Nigeria’s young minds through the CDEC – an annual initiative that not only commemorates this national day but positions it as a platform to recognise, inspire, and elevate the voices of children across Nigeria.

More than just a competition, CDEC is a movement that fuels ambition, rewards diligence, and fosters a sense of purpose in the next generation of innovators and leaders.”

The statement said that Adeomi Adesewa Penelope of Abesan Comprehensive Junior College, Lagos, and Okeke Chukwudumebi Daniel of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, claimed the coveted first-place positions in the junior and senior categories, respectively.

It added that: “Each winner will receive a N1,000,000 cash prize, a brand-new laptop, a oneyear internet subscription, and other exciting gift items, which will be formally presented at the CDEC Award Ceremony scheduled to hold in June 2025.”

This year’s competition, themed, “How I Will Use Tech – nology to Mobilise My Peers for a Greater Nigeria,” saw an impressive 33% increase in submissions compared to the previous year of 24%, with over 4,700 entries received from children aged 9 to 16, spanning both public and private schools across all six geopolitical zones.

In the junior category, Agboola Caleb of Baylen Homeschools, Ogun State, and Yusuf Ridwanullahi Adeleke of Immaculate Heart Senior Comprehensive High School, Lagos State, secured the second and third positions, respectively.

They each received N750,000 and N500,000 in cash prizes, along with laptops, one-year data subscriptions, and other gift items.

Similarly, in the senior category, Mbadugha Chisom Ifechi Chukwu of Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Lagos, and IfewemehOjo Hadassah Ohihioemehen of Kembos College, Lagos, won the second and third positions, receiving the same reward packages.

Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, and Abesan Comprehensive Junior College, Lagos, emerged as the Winning Schools in the senior and junior categories, respectively while Lagos State emerged as the Winning State, having produced the highest number of public school entries within the top 100 submissions.

