SystemSpecs Announces Launch Of Children’s Day Essay Competition

SystemSpecs has announced that the 2025 edition of its Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC), will open on February 3, 2025.

According to a press release, this year, the competition will once again provide a dynamic platform for children between the ages of 9 and 16 to showcase their innovative potential, critical thinking and problemsolving acumen, particularly with technology.

“The CDEC will elevate the conversation around technology, education, and societal transformation in Nigeria.

The theme of the competition, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks, will focus on issues that are critical to the future of Nigeria and the world at large, challenging students to engage with technology not only as a tool for innovation but as a key driver of social change.

The topic is designed to encourage young minds to think about how they can leverage technology to solve pressing challenges facing Nigeria and beyond, pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” the statement said.

The statement quoted Mrs. Bukola Adeboye, Executive Director, SystemSpecs, as saying: “As the digital landscape evolves, it is increasingly clear that technology will drive the future of education and economic growth.

For Nigerian youth, this competition offers more than just a chance to win; it is an opportunity to contribute to a broader conversation about the intersection of education, technology, and societal progress.

In 2025, SystemSpecs is reinforcing its commitment to amplifying the voices of young Nigerians in shaping a future where technology serves as both a tool for innovation and a vehicle for social change”.

“The convergence of education, technology, and social change presents unique opportunities and challenges. Nigeria, with its growing tech ecosystem and youthful population, is at a crossroads.

The digital economy is rapidly expanding, with fintech, e-commerce, and digital learning leading the charge.

However, for Nigeria to fully capitalize on these advancements, there is an urgent need to ensure that the next generation of leaders is equipped with the skills and mindset to navigate and drive this transformation,” the statement added.

It noted that Nigeria was undergoing significant transformation, with technology playing a pivotal role in educational reforms, business innovations, and government initiatives.

