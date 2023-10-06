Systemic Corruption Reason for Nigeria’s Woes –Jiya

Sen Peter Jiya represents Niger South Senatorial District. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on Nigeria at 63 and x-rays the various factors negatively affecting the nation’s socio-economic progress, among other issues

Nigeria is 63 years in her journey to nationhood, but some say there is no tangible progress on ground. What do you think is the missing link?

There is no missing link as such. If anything is lacking, it is sincerity of the nation. Sixty-three years is a long term but in nation building, 63 years is still a short term. When we look at developed economies like the United States, United Kingdom, France and others, they have their own respective histories.

And as it is commonly said, Rome was never built in a day. They experienced long term developmental issues and even fought civil wars. But at the end of the day, they are what they are because a certain leader came to power at a particular time and decided to do what is right. And I think, that is what we need now. We need a leader who is strong, a leader who will strike a balance between the regions, nation states within the country and the diverse political and cultural values.

If we have such a leader, we will make tremendous progress. Even in Africa, we can look at a small country like Rwanda. A man came to power. His people were massacred but the man decided to swallow it and say that the best thing is to forgive because we need to move forward, we need to develop and that the only way is not to revenge. I think that’s the kind of leader we need in our country today.

Have we had or do we have such a leader?

Well, we have always had leaders who were bold and courageous in one aspect but like I said earlier, we need a leader who will strike a balance among the diverse interests and I think that is what is somehow missing at this point in time.

Nigeria appears to be currently in her worst economic situation since attainment of independence. What do you think is the way out of this precarious situation?

There is no individual in the world who does not face challenges. What matters is the courage to face the challenges and the determination to surmount the challenges. The Marshall Plan in the United States, defines the state of the United States as to the recovery and moving on to become the best and the strongest economy in the world as at then and up till today. So, it is not a lost hope.

It calls for a purposeful leadership, that will stand strong. The current president has shown some signs of strength by boldly removing the fuel subsidy from the very first day and merging the foreign exchange market with the view to allowing market forces to determine prices of goods. It is not easy on all of us. The Naira has been devalued and people are suffering. But it is like going to a river or stream and clearing it.

You will discover that you cannot drink from that river immediately. But give it a few days, it will clear and become a very good source of water supply that will refresh, renew and strengthen people. That is what we need, and for me as an individual, I pray for the President for more strength to do the unthinkable. As it is often said, kings are not raised in the palace, and that is what we are going through now.

Again, there is this common saying that tough times don’t last but tough people do last. Nigerians need to be strong and tough in situations and circumstances as this because if we are able to come together collectively, devoid of major ethnic and cultural biases, then we have a long and good future ahead of us.

You are saying that the President had courage to remove the fuel subsidy, but it is taking him a long time to come up with palliatives to cushion the effects of that hard decision. What is your take on that?

Yes, it is taking a long time and it should take because when you are outside the government, you don’t know the depth of the issues that confront you. Yes, he was a governor but a governor of a state, with a massive population but with little land mass. But now, he is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; a massive country.

It is not with the eyes or perspective which he looked at Lagos that he will look at Nigeria. So, it’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be fast. And, a fast decision may lead to a crash because it will not be well thought of. So, there are bound to be pains, and collectively, we are going through the pains because it’s not easy to fuel your tank to go home and come back, and having regards to the value of the Naira.

Now, the issue of palliative is an- other thing, which will go a long way to mitigate but the usual Nigerian attitude has not provided the required palliative as it were. A lot of the palliatives in terms of the volume of money given will end up with the elite. It will not get down as it ought to because there is always a manipulative tendency on the part of the privileged elite to satisfy themselves before the generality of the people.

So, though the palliative is good, the desired result will not be attained easily because the operators lack sincerity, not on the part of the President but on the part of the executors of the policy.

Can’t the President replicate what the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, did in his state, by purchasing buses to ease off the suffering of workers and other citizens in the country?

Yes, it can be done but these are short term measures that fail to address the real challenge that we have. For example, look at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under Nasir El-Rufai as minister, the buses that were purchased, where are they today, because it’s a government owned enterprise.

But the long run review will be much better because if government can select people to give them these buses as soft loans to operate and fix the margin of fares for the good of the people, it will go a long way than government going into the frame to buy buses. The maintenance will not be there and there will be so much abuses.

What are the short-term, medium- term and long-term measures you want the government to adopt in cushioning the effects of the hardship Nigerians are currently passing through?

The short term is what the President has done. But the defect of that is the operators of the system. They are not faithful to the policy. I can tell you vividly that some villagers did not receive one or two cups of rice. If someone got two cups of rice, where is that going to? The people have not died, though they are suffering, so the best thing will be for people to be honest and faithful to execute what they have been asked to do.

The greatest challenge we have as a nation is the greed in the system. It is unparalleled. If you are given N10 to work and you use N7 to work, and possibly N3 for logistics as it were, that is fair and reasonable enough. But in a situation where you have N10 and you hardly use N2 or N3 to work, then the executors are very unfair to the system. It becomes difficult for the arrow head to monitor some of these things.

So, it’s all about us. But if we make a scapegoat of the operators or executors who have failed in the execution of the policy, then everybody will sit up. We have to look back at the time General Muhammadu Buhari and Tunde Idiagbon were in power. They took a position and the whole country queued behind them.

That is the kind of leadership Nigeria needs. We criticised them when they were in power, but that is Nigeria for you. We need a strong hand as a nation; it does not matter, there will be criticisms here and there but let the leader be focused as to what is fair and what is good for the people.

What you just said brings to mind the issue of corruption, which is the mother of all the vices we have in the society. The institutions set up to fight graft appear not to be working. What’s the way out of corruption in Nigeria?

They appear not to be working because you cannot make something to stand on nothing. For them to work, the leadership must show example. Once the leader is able to define a goal and pursue it diligently, there is only one choice left for the followers. It is either to follow him or get out of that system, because if the leader is serious, has defined his goal and faithfully following those goals to see to their execution, then the followers have no choice but to follow too.

So, corruption is our problem, excessive greed and unnecessary greed. But again, especially for me, government should identify people with talents and encourage them to take up enterprises. As a nation, we are proud that we have the richest man in Africa today. It is because of government support and concession given to him. We need that particularly for the younger generation in specific fields. Even in the United States, government backs up business people; gives them concessions for them to come up.

Amazon for example, I am sure, employs more than the United States government. So, government must shift from the provision of total social facilities to enhancing or providing a level playing ground for operators for the provision of social facilities. Even as it is now, we can concession our roads to individuals, then government will just improve on our tax laws. If government will give that kind of concessions and tax the income properly, it will have more money and less responsible in certain areas, so that it can channel its responsibility to education, research and other vital areas.

The judiciary, which used to be the last hope of the common man, seemed to have been compromised, and most Nigerians are said to have lost hope in that institution. As a lawyer, are you not worried over this ugly narrative?

Yes, I am concerned. But again, the lawyers and judges are products of the system. You cannot build on a flat sand without a foundation. The foundation has been grossly eroded. It is a systemic issue but gov- ernment has a role to play. Again, individuals, especially professionals, have a role to play, and that is where it is very unfortunate because professionals have abandoned the ethics of their various professions.

People are not ready to stand for what they believe in. Everybody wants a quick fix; let me take my share and go. We have to look beyond tribal sentiments. Today, if any appointment comes up, the first thing is, where you come from. The other thing that may follow is religion. But we are improving greatly upon that, especially in the area of religion.

I am a product of that because I am a minority, religion wise, but my people deemed it fit to put their confidence in me and elected me into the Senate. I marveled at what happened at the last election in my own case. The father of Nupe Kingdom stood up and said, everybody belongs to this kingdom, whoever wins, give it to him.

It is most encouraging. So, we need strong hands, principled people to be in positions of authority to determine and influence good policies and good things. When people abandon their professional ethics to do unwholesome things, it’s most unfortunate. But as I said earlier, it’s a systemic is- sue and these people are products of the system. They are part of the system, so what do you expect?

What is the way out of this systemic rot you are talking about?

It’s all about the individual; we are so religious with little knowledge of God because if we reverence God, there are so many things we do that we will not do. But the reverence of God by each and every one of us has to do with our lips than our hearts. The core values we experienced in the 60s and 70s and part of early 80s are no more. It’s all about convenience now. It’s all about prosperity.

Somebody can go and rob and comes to the church and gives big tithe, and he is given the front seat. Something is wrong with our value system. You are invited to a church and you go late, because you are a big man, even while sermon is going on, they will stop the sermon to take you to the front seat. So, instead of the people to pay attention to the message that is coming from the pulpit, their attention is on the big man who is coming to take his seat.

And it starts from every one of us. I went for a funeral programme the other day, I arrived late because I went to another burial before that. So, I was late at the church and they wanted to usher me to the front, but I said no, that I came late and I deserve to be at the back. So, I sat at the back against the usher’s will. That is the way it should be. It’s about you personally and the kind of relationship you have with God.

It has been observed that lawmakers at the National Assembly fight against their leadership whenever they don’t get what they want such as leadership of standing committees of their choice. Are you people here for service or to grab?

It’s a combination of the two; service and benefits go together. You cannot expect people to give much and not be rewarded accordingly. Then, most of the time, some measure of pettiness comes in. This person did not work for me but he can do it, and this is what is good for him, let us teach him some lessons. Again, the place of a free mind, a free will is threatened.

I should have the mindset to vote for who I want and that should not deny me the right of what is due to me if my candidate does not win. In parliamentary tradition, ranking matters and I know that ranking was not followed in the constitution of the committee. And it is an issue because it is not about who I voted for and who I did not vote for. There is a tradition that should be observed, and which should be kept.

That is why we have some of those challenges. Sometimes, it is like that too. You may not get what you want. Again, the leadership is mindful of the fact that it is a game and they need to survive. And what do they do to survive? They may be well-advised and they do it reasonably well. On another hand, they may be ill-advised and they misfire.

Nobody is free or safe from this. But the most important thing is that irrespective of membership of a committee, being here is a call to service. Even the name alone is enough to take you to places to get certain things done for your constituents because that is your primary assignment. It is a representative job. For me, I represent eight local government areas and 88 wards.

The questions are: What are their needs; what are their wishes and aspirations, and how best can I serve them? I won’t be able to fulfill all; not even half because it will not begin and end with me. I am just part of the process. So, all I need do is to give my little best and take something back home to present to the people, who graciously asked me to be here.

Has the impeachment fever which gripped the Senate during your annual recess settled?

There was no impeachment fever. There were agitations but there was no impeachment plot as it were. It was only a propaganda. I don’t think there is any impeachment fever in the Senate for now. That does not mean that when two or three persons meet, they won’t have one or two things to talk about. But there was no impeachment plot.