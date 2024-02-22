System of Govt: Issues as Reps Push for Parliamentary Option

PHILIP NYAM examines the position of over 60 members of the House of Representatives, who presented three bills seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and return the country to parliamentary system of government

Since 1999, when Nigeria returned to democratic rule, there have been agitations for what some termed as restructuring, some call it resource control while others say it is true federalism. The arguments have been that the current presidential system of government copied from the United States (U.S.) is not working. The National Assembly had in its constitution review and amendment processes tried unsuccessfully to even grant financial autonomy to the local governments and state houses of assembly, which many believed would improve governance at the local level. The national parliament had even at some point tinkered with the idea of creating more states in the country for equity and balance. But it never came to fruition.

However, over 60 members of the House of Representatives, last week, took the nation by storm when they sponsored three bills for the alteration of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to return the country to the parliamentary system of government. The lawmakers, under the auspices of the Parliamentary Group, led by the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) and chairman of the House Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Hon. Wale Raji (APC, Lagos) unveiled their intention at a press conference after presenting the bills at plenary.

Argument in favour of parliamentary system

According to the spokes- person of the group, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto), the move to jettison the presidential system of government and revert to the parliamentary was occasioned by the fact that the subsisting system has grounded the development of the country. The Parliamentary Group is proposing a 2031 commencement date. Dasuki in his address said that the group of 60 legislators stood on the crisp of history, as lawmakers across party affiliations and regional backgrounds that came together to present bills proposing constitutional alterations that seek a transition to a parliamen- tary system of government. He said: “Today, we stand on the cusp of history, as lawmak- ers across party affiliations and regional backgrounds come together to present bills proposing constitutional alterations that seek a transition to a parliamentary system of government.

“These bills, seeking to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, advocate a transition from the current presidential system to a parliamentary system at all levels – federal, state and local governments. The proposed alterations, when passed, would significantly impact the national political landscape. “Our founders in their wisdom and in a political atmosphere devoid of compulsion, and having considered the interests of their native peoples and their desire to live together in a country where truth and justice reign, where no man is oppressed, and where all citizens live in peace and plenty, adopted the parliamentary system of government. “That was the governance system of the First Republic, a period when legislative and executive powers were exercised by the representatives of the people in parliament and in the executive, and by the nature of the system these representatives were accountable to the people.

For six years while it was in operation, the system worked for the country. “The collapse of the First Republic and the long stretch of military rule culminated in the adoption of a new system of government, theoretically fashioned after the presidential system of the United States but in practice imbibed the uttermost attributes of military rule. No wonder the Nigerian president appears to be one of the most powerful presidents in Dasuki argued that over the years, the imperfections of the presidential system of government have become glaring to all despite several alterations to the constitution to address the shortcomings of a system that has denied the nation the opportunity of attaining its full potentials.

Among these imperfections, according to him, are the high cost of governance, leaving fewer resources for crucial areas like infrastructure, education, and healthcare and consequently hindering the nation’s development progress as well as the excessive powers vested in the members of the executive, who are appointees and not directly accountable to the people. He therefore, posited that the bills seek a return to the system of government adopted by our founders, which made governance accountable, responsible and responsive, and ultimately less expensive. “With the presentation of the bills, we hope to achieve the following: Ignite, and provoke a national conversation about the future of the Nigerian governance system, ensure robust public debates, stakeholder consultations, expert analyses, and a thorough and informed decision-making process, “We also hope to raise awareness about this significant development and encourage constructive dialogue on the potential implications of these proposed constitutional alterations.

The future of Nigerian governance rests on informed public engagement and responsive and responsible leadership,” Dasuki explained.

Fundamentals of the bills

Reeling out the fundamental changes outlined in the bills, the spokesperson of the Parliamentary Group said they include re- placing the president with a prime minister to serve as the head of government and establishing the office of the president as a ceremonial leader. These elective offices are to be chosen from the elected members of the legislature; shifting the process of electing governors and chairmen of local governments from general election to voting within their respective legislative bodies; potentially reducing bureaucratic hurdles and fostering closer collaboration be- tween the executive and legislative branches. According to Dasuki, the conviction of the group “is that a streamlined executive branch, which replaces the president and vice president with a prime minister and cabinet chosen from the legislature could lead to a smaller central government, reducing salaries and administrative expenses.”

He added: “We also hold strongly that shifting the election of governors and Local government chairmen from the general election to votes within their respective legislative bodies could save billions spent on state and nationwide campaigns. Because ministers, commissioners (at the state level) and supervisors (at the local government level) emerge from parliament, there is greater coordination between the executive and the legislature, just as there will be increased legislative scrutiny, which would make cabinet members responsive to the yearnings of the people and more accountable. “The proponents of these alterations to the constitution for a parliamentary system of government have placed the interest of our nation above all other interests. Our hope is that the national conversation that would be ignited by these bills would lead to a system of government that works and our dear nation would attain her full potential”.

Support for proposal

First to throw its weight behind the proposal was the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, led by Pa Ayo Adebanjo. The rival Afenifere group, led by Pa Fasoranti, also backed the move but said the commencement date should be 2027 rather than 2031 as proposed by the lawmakers. National Publicity Secretary of the Afenifere group, Gboyega Adejuwon said: “All the achievements that we can hold on to will be the achievements of the First Repub- lic. All the success we recorded was that we didn’t have to spend too much money. The late Chief Obafemi Awolowo only needed to contest in his Ikenne Constituency to be a member of the Western House of Assembly. “He may have campaigned for his political party everywhere but he didn’t have to go and seek votes in Ijebu-Ode.

This simply means that the cost of electioneering is reduced. It is different from what you have today that someone who wants to be governor will have to campaign the length and breadth of the state and in every constituency. “What we want is that reset but- ton back to the way we were in the First Republic. What this simply means is that if someone is spending billions of naira to contest, that money has to be replaced from where it was taken from. That’s the way it works and the government treasury suffers for it. “So, to reduce the cost of running elections, to ensure there is accountability, to provide for a level-playing field and to have the right kind of people attracted, the parliamentary system is it. You have the right kind of people but they are disadvantaged.

So, the parliamentary system of government is the best. Apart from that, in the parliamentary system of government, there won’t be duplication of offices. “If we are going to be truthful in this country, there is too much waste in the system and that simply means we have to plug it. The excesses, at the end of the day, would damage, irretrievably, the economy of this country if we are not careful. The best that can happen is for us to go back to the parliamentary system of government.” The Fasoranti-led Afenifere also supported the proposal but disagreed on the take-off date. The group, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi, was, however, said while the proposed change in the political system from presidential to parliamentary “is okay, what the country needs now is not just a shift from one system of government to another, there is the fundamental need to have the country returned to the type of arrangement we had before the military incursion in 1966.”

The group commended the call for a parliamentary system of government but disagreed on the commencement year, saying it took exception to the proposed amendment taking effect from 2031. “No. This should not be. All legislative works regarding restructuring along with the shift from presidential to parliamentary must take place within the first two or three years of this administration. “The new law can be test-run in states’ elections that will take place in 2026, while the 2027 general election must be conducted on the basis of a constitution pro- claiming United Regions of Nigeria under a parliamentary system of government. Such a system should be one that confers powers to the constituent parts on matters affecting their respective areas,” the group said.

Opposition

Kicking against the proposed return to parliamentary system of government, a pressure group, Parliamentary Advocacy Network (PAN), in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Sunny Anderson Osiebe and General- Secretary, Fred Itua, noted that the proposed system will not solve the nation’s woes. PAN in the statement, noted: “After a careful review of these positions by this Parliamentary Group of the House of Representatives, the Parliamentary Advocacy Network has decided to make its position known on the subject matter to both the public and to the National Assembly. “The Parliamentary Advocacy Network strongly believes that a return to the parliamentary system of government is not ideal and certainly not the best option for Nigeria. We have practiced that system of government before now, pre-independence and in the First Republic, and with the benefit of hindsight there were many flaws inherent in the parliamentary system as affects Nigeria, which one can argue actually led to the fall of the First Republic.

“In the parliamentary system of government practiced by Nigeria in the First Republic, the government is headed by the Prime Minister, who is a member of parliament and the executive branch derives its legitimacy and authority from the legislative branch. In fact, the various cabinet ministers of the executive are members of the Parliament. “The parliamentary system of government is not without its merits especially when it comes to the cost of running the democracy. In this system, presidential/ governorship elections/election campaigns are not required, only parliamentary elections. The lead- er of the party with the required majority of seats in parliament forms the government. They nominate lawmakers from their party as ministers.

“However, in a country like Nigeria where tribal/ethnic affiliation is stronger than political ties, re- introducing the parliamentary system of government would further polarise the country along ethnic lines as seen in the First Republic, especially as the prime minister needs not to be acceptable to the majority of citizens who do not get to choose the prime minister directly at the polls. In fact, there is a possibility that even within the party with the majority, power play would be the order of the day with the possibility of leadership contests every few months.”