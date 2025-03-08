System Collapse: Lagos, Others thrown into Darkness

Share

Some states, including Lagos were yesterday thrown into darkness for some hours.

However, some areas under the coverage of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company were not affected, according to the EEDC spokesman, Mr. Emeka Ezeh.

A source in the Ministry of Power, who did not want to be quoted said it was a partial collapse.

Some of the affected states included Lagos , some areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IE) in a public notice by its management to its customers, informed them of the outage.

It said: “Dear esteemed customers, please be informed that we experienced a system outage today (Friday) @ 14.00 hrs, affecting supply within our network.

“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders. Kindly bear with us.”

Also Banana Island Property Owners $ Residents Association, Lagos, (BIPORAL) in a notice by its management notified its residents of the outage.

It said: “We regret to inform you that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has experienced a grid collapse, resulting in a power outage across the nation. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we await restoration of power supply from TCN.

