System Bug: WAEC Urges Candidates To Log-In By Friday

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Thursday called on all candidates of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to log in to the official portal of the examination board by Friday, August 8, to check their results.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that candidates were left frustrated after WAEC allegedly blocked access to its results portal, citing technical issues.

Speaking on the development, Moyosola Adesina, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC’s National Office, a post-release review uncovered bugs in the result system, leading the Council to temporarily deny access.

The Council announced that access to the result checker portal was temporarily suspended and advised candidates who had already viewed their results to log in again from Friday to obtain the updated versions.

Defending its use of serialisation in Mathematics, English Language, Biology, and Economics, WAEC disclosed that post-release quality assurance revealed technical faults within its backend systems.

The statement reads, “The West African Examinations Council sincerely regrets to inform the general public of technical issues discovered during the internal review of the recently released results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates, 2025.

READ ALSO

“As part of our efforts to curb malpractice, the Council embarked on an innovation—paper serialisation—already deployed by a national examination body. It is worth noting that this is in line with best assessment practices.

“The paper serialisation was carried out in Mathematics, English Language, Biology, and Economics. However, an internal post-release procedure revealed some technical bugs in the results.

“The Council, being a responsive body that is sensitive to fairness and professionalism, has decided to urgently review and correct the technical glitches that led to the situation. As a result, access to the WASSCE SC 2025 results has been temporarily denied on the result checker portal.

“We extend our deep and sincere apologies to all affected candidates and the general public. We appreciate their patience and understanding as we work diligently to resolve this matter with transparency and urgency within the next 24 hours.

“On this note, candidates who have previously checked their results are advised to re-check after 24 hours from now.”

Thursday’s statement came less than a day after WAEC announced via its official X handle that it had temporarily shut down its result portal due to “technical issues.”

The clarification follows mounting public scrutiny since Monday, when Head of National Office Dr. Amos Dangut disclosed that only 38.32 per cent of the 1,969,313 candidates who took the 2025 WASSCE earned credits or higher in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The figure — the lowest in a decade — has fueled concern among education stakeholders over the sector’s decline, rising examination malpractice, and the readiness of national examinations for a full digital transition.

Among those who responded to Thursday’s development were the Nigeria Union of Teachers, the National Association of Parent-Teacher Associations of Nigeria (NAPTAN), and the National Association of Nigerian Students.

NAPTAN’s National President, Haruna Danjuma, while commending WAEC for accepting responsibility, argued that the proposed shift to full Computer-Based Testing for external examinations was unrealistic and impracticable.

“It is good for whoever made a mistake to acknowledge it. But this idea of moving WASSCE and NECO entirely to CBT is unrealistic,” he said

“If truly we want our children to succeed in CBT, let the government at all levels provide computers in schools and ensure students become computer-literate.

“Right now, about 80 to 90 per cent of students, especially in rural areas, are not computer literate. If WAEC and NECO are going CBT in 2026, let governors start equipping schools now, maybe begin with SS2. That way, we can start seeing changes.”

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) took a harsher stance, accusing WAEC of gross incompetence.

NANS Assistant General Secretary, Adejuwon Olatunji, criticised the Council for failing to properly test its systems before releasing the results, stressing that the glitch had inflicted unnecessary psychological distress on candidates and their parents.

“This incident is not just regrettable; it is a clear sign that the leadership of WAEC has failed,” Olatunji said.

“For an exam body responsible for millions of West African students, there’s no excuse for this level of incompetence. Introducing new systems without proper testing or backup plans shows disregard for the emotional, academic, and financial impact on candidates.

“The result checker portal is not a minor tool—it’s the final step in a long academic journey. Any glitch at that stage is an unforgivable failure.”

“Students received the wrong results. Some couldn’t access theirs. Others were misled into thinking they had failed. And now, WAEC quietly makes corrections.

“This is about more than tech failure. It’s failed leadership, poor oversight, and no accountability. The Head of WAEC must go. One blunder too many.

“The Council withheld over 192,000 results for alleged malpractice, yet it couldn’t even get its process right. If WAEC wants to enforce integrity, it must start with itself.” he stressed

He continued, “This is a call for accountability. The WAEC leadership has proven unfit to manage an institution this vital. We demand change—competent, transparent, and responsible leadership. Our education system must not be a haven for carelessness.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Federal Ministry of Education confirmed that the situation had cleared

In a statement, the Ministry’s Director of Press, Folasade Boriowo, praised WAEC for its prompt action, openness, and professionalism in resolving the problem.

“Updated results will be accessible via the result checker portal within the next 24 hours. The Ministry also appreciates the patience of affected candidates and assures the public of its continued pursuit of fairness and credibility in assessment processes,” Boriowo said.

She said the move aligns with the Minister’s reform agenda, which emphasises integrity in exam bodies like WAEC and NECO. “It is a necessary reform to ensure Nigerian students are assessed strictly on merit and that their certificates retain credibility both locally and internationally,” the statement added. The Ministry noted that both bodies will begin phased CBT implementation for objective sections from November 2026, aimed at curbing malpractice, stopping leakages, and rebuilding public trust.