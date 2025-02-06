Systegra Technologies, Amdocs Collaborate To Advance Mobile Services

Share

To deliver, 3G, 4G and 5G connectivity to its Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) customers, Systegra Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Interswitch Group, has collaborated with Amdocs to implement their ConnectX platform in Nigeria.

In a press release, the company said: “This cutting-edge solution encompasses Business Support Systems (BSS), OCS, CRM, payment systems, and a B2B app store, all built on a local cloud-native microservices solution hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“With over 50 TM Forum compliant APIs, ConnectX platform ensures seamless integration, operational efficiency, and scalability, supporting Nigeria’s fast-growing MVNO market while adhering to the latest industry standards.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe, said: “After evaluating numerous vendors with excellent solutions, Amdocs convinced us with their multi-tenant capabilities, ease of connection, ultimate flexibility, and rapid time-to-market.

“Their ConnectX platform aligns perfectly with our vision to provide MVNOs and end-users with an unmatched digital experience.”

Also commenting on the collaboration, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, Anthony Goonetilleke, said: “We are committed to support ing Systegra Technolo gies’ growth and digitalfirst flexibility goals.

“Our SaaS ConnectX platform dynamically scales to meet customer demand, and allows nearly limitless flexibility for the creation of innovative services, empowering Systegra Technologies to focus on expanding its business without traditional IT operational overhead.”

“At Systegra Technologies, we are committed to driving innovation that makes a tangible difference in people’s lives,” opined Jonah Adams – Managing Director, Systegra Technologies.

“This collaboration with Amdocs strengthens our position as a key enabler in Nigeria’s evolving telecoms ecosystem, ensuring that mobile users benefit from more choices, better services, and seamless connectivity.

