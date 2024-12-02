New Telegraph

December 2, 2024
Syria’s Assad Vows To Defend Aleppo As Rebel Forces Advance

President Bashar al-Assad has vowed to “defend” Syria after rebel forces took control of Aleppo. Syrian government forces said they have withdrawn from the city, but are planning to stage a counterattack.

It comes the day after Russia – a key ally of Assad’s – launched air strikes on parts of Syria’s second largest city, reports the BBC.

This latest offensive marks the most significant fighting in Syria’s civil war in recent years More than 300 people have been killed – including at least 20 civilians – since the offensive began on Wednesday, the UKbased Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

