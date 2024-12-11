Syrian Rebels Name Interim PM As M’East Nations Say Israel ‘Exploiting’ Assad’s Downfall

Share

Rebels have named Syria’s new interim prime minister as Mohammed al-Bashir – he previously governed a small pocket of rebel-held territory during Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

Meanwhile, Turkey has joined some Middle Eastern nations – including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt – in accusing Israel of exploiting the downfall of the ousted president.

The Israeli military has acknowledged its troops are operating in Syrian territory, beyond the demilitarised buffer zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) says it has documented more than 310 strikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) since the fall of the Assad regime on Sunday. Israeli warplanes have also reportedly carried out hundreds of airstrikes across Syria, including on the capital, Damascus.

In a statement, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said the IDF was aiming to “destroy strategic capabilities that threaten the State of Israel”. He added that the operation to destroy the Syrian fleet had been a “great success”.

Earlier, the main Islamist rebel leader in Syria said senior officials of the Assad regime who were involved in torturing political prisoners would be named, reports the BBC.

And in the capital Damascus, rebel fighters reportedly say they’ve found more than 40 bodies in a hospital morgue showing signs of torture.

