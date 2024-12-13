""" """

December 14, 2024
Syrian Rebel Leader Vows To Shut Down Notorious Assad Prisons

Syrian rebel forces have said they plan to close the notoriously harsh prisons run by ousted President Bashar al-Assad and hunt those involved in the killing or torture of detainees.

Rebel leader Ahmed alSharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, also said he would dissolve the security forces of the former regime, in a statement seen by the Reuters news agency.

Videos showing thousands of prisoners being freed from Saydnaya prison – referred to as a “human slaughterhouse” by rights groups – surfaced after the collapse of the Assad government on Sunday.

Almost 60,000 people were tortured and killed in the prisons run by Assad, UK-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Jolani’s Islamist militant group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led other Syrian rebel factions in a lightning offensive that toppled the Assad dynasty’s 54-year-rule, reports the BBC.

