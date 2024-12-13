Syrian Rebel Leader Vows To Shut Down Notorious Assad Prisons

Share

Syrian rebel forces have said they plan to close the notoriously harsh prisons run by ousted President Bashar al-Assad and hunt those involved in the killing or torture of detainees.

Rebel leader Ahmed alSharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, also said he would dissolve the security forces of the former regime, in a statement seen by the Reuters news agency.

Videos showing thousands of prisoners being freed from Saydnaya prison – referred to as a “human slaughterhouse” by rights groups – surfaced after the collapse of the Assad government on Sunday.

Almost 60,000 people were tortured and killed in the prisons run by Assad, UK-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Jolani’s Islamist militant group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led other Syrian rebel factions in a lightning offensive that toppled the Assad dynasty’s 54-year-rule, reports the BBC.

