Syria War: Drone Attack On Military Academy Kills 78

A drone attack on a Syrian military academy in Homs has killed at least 78 people, a monitoring group said. Nine civilians were among those who died when drones carrying explosives targeted a graduation ceremony attended by cadets’ families, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The army blamed “terrorist groups backed by known international forces”. There was no immediate claim from the rebels and jihadists battling the government in the country’s civil war.

The drone attack is believed to have been launched from opposition-held areas north- west of Homs, reports the BBC. Later, first responders from the White Helmets reported that five civilians had been killed in intense government artillery and missile strikes on several cities, towns and villages in the opposition stronghold of Idlib province.

Syria’s state news agency, Sana, cited a statement from the General Command of the Armed Forces as saying that several drones carrying explosives targeted the Homs military academy just after the afternoon graduation ceremony had ended.