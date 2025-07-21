Syria Struggles To Quell Deadly Bedouin-Druze Clashes In South

Sectarian clashes have continued in southern Syria despite an “immediate ceasefire” announced by the country’s president. Reports said that Druze fighters on Saturday pushed out Bedouin gunmen from the city of Suweida – but fighting continued in other parts of the province.

This has not been verified by the BBC. Government forces deployed earlier this week by interim President Ahmed alSharaa were blamed for joining in attacks on the Druze.

More than 900 people are reported to have been killed in the past week. All sides are accused of atrocities.

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, demanded an end to “the rape and slaughter of innocent people” in Syria, in a post on X on Saturday.

Rubio wrote: “If authorities in Damascus want to preserve any chance of achieving a unified, inclusive and peaceful Syria free of ISIS [Islamic State] and of Iranian control they must help end this calamity by using their security forces to prevent ISIS and any other violent jihadists from entering the area and carrying out massacres.