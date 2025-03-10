Syria Leader Calls For Peace After Hundreds Of Civilians Killed

Share

Syria’s leader Ahmed Sharaa has called for peace after days of clashes where Syrian security forces allegedly killed hundreds of civilians from the Alawite religious minority.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) – which monitors fighting in Syria – said about 745 civilians were killed in 30 “massacres” targeting Alawites on the west coast on Friday and Saturday.

The BBC has not been able to independently verify the death toll of the escalating violence, believed to be the worst since the fall of the Assad regime. President Sharaa said: “We must preserve national unity and civil peace as much as possible and… we will be able to live together in this country.”

He has also announced the creation of a new committee to investigate recent attacks on civilians. The number of fighters killed in the past four days brings the total death toll to more than 1,000 people, says the Syrian Observatory. This included about 125 fighters linked to the new Islamist-led government and 148 pro-Assad fighters.

Reuters news agency reported sources in the new Syrian government saying at least 200 of the fighters had been killed. Meanwhile, the UN has urged Syria’s leaders to take “swift actions to protect Syrians”. In a statement, UN human rights chief Volker Türk said:

“Following a series of coordinated attacks reportedly launched by elements of the former government and other local armed men, we are receiving extremely disturbing reports of entire families, including women, children and hors de combat fighters, being killed.”

He says there are reports of “summary executions on a sectarian basis” carried out by unidentified perpetrators, members of the Syrian security forces, and elements linked to the former Assad government.

