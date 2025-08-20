Syria, Israel Hold Peace Meeting At Paris

On Tuesday, Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shaibani met with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in Paris for a peace deal.

The meeting, which included Syria’s intelligence chief, focused on ways to ease tensions following last month’s deadly sectarian clashes in Sweida, a province with a majority Druze population.

New Telegraph gathered that the discussions centred on de-escalation measures and regional security concerns.

Syria’s state news agency, SANA, reported Wednesday that talks in Paris between Syrian and Israeli officials focused on de-escalation efforts, non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs, and monitoring the Sweida ceasefire announced by the United States last month.

Violence erupted in southern Syria on July 13 when clashes broke out between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin, quickly escalating into wider confrontations that drew in government troops.

READ ALSO

Israel also launched strikes, saying its actions were aimed at protecting the Druze minority and enforcing calls for the demilitarisation of the region.

On this note, SANA said, “These talks are taking place under US mediation, as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Syria and preserving the unity and integrity of its territory.”

Israel and Syria, who have technically remained at war since 1948, engaged in discussions in Paris on regional security and humanitarian concerns.

The talks came after last year’s Islamist-led offensive that toppled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and prompted Israel to deploy troops to the UN-monitored buffer zone in the Golan Heights, established after the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

According to Syrian state television, both sides explored ways to reactivate the 1974 disengagement agreement and create a more stable security environment.

They also discussed the humanitarian situation in southern Syria, agreeing on the need to expand aid for residents of Sweida and the Bedouin community.