Syria Condemns ‘Unjustified’ Israeli Strikes As Tensions Rise Over Turkey

Syria has strongly condemned a fresh wave of Israeli strikes on airbases and other military sites overnight as an “unjustified escalation”. The foreign ministry said the attacks almost destroyed Hama airbase and injured dozens of people.

A monitoring group reported that four defence ministry personnel were killed. Israel’s military said it hit “capabilities that remained” at the western Hama and central T4 airbases, along with military infrastructure in Damascus.

It also said Israeli forces killed gunmen during a ground operation in Deraa province, where authorities put the death toll at nine, reports the BBC. It came amid reports that Turkey was moving to station jets and air defences at Syrian airbases.

