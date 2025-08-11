Sypro Recounts Insisting On Jesus Boy Brand Amid Pressure

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro, has recounted how he had to remain fierce in the face of pressure from his team to drop his ‘JESUS BOY brand’.

The singer who narrated his experience on his Instagram story highlighted the challenges he faces in the music industry for always projecting his Christian bond.

Spyro recounted how he took both bank and personal loans to start his own record label in 2019 after he left his former label.

He noted that since he started on his own, he didn’t have to rely on external financial support, saying his reliance on Jesus has kept him going and successful even when other artists are experiencing downturns.

READ ALSO: Spyro: Every Viral Hit Is A Brick In Mansion I’m Building

Gospel Artists In Music To Make Money – Spyro

Billionaires Are Chronic Debtors, They Want Things For Free –Spyro According to him, although he perfectly understood the plight of his team, he remained resolute and told them that he would rather die than heed their advice to denounce Christ. He, however, added that the same team members who offered the advice are now very proud of him. Spyro wrote, “Let me educate you briefly about why I am particularly thankful today…I left the label I was signed to in 2019 to start mine and we took bank and personal loans to kick start and from then till now, there has been no form of external financial support from no one…and then I woke up one morning and a few team members came for me asking questions about my JESUS BOY brand. “They said, ‘You might have to change this brand, we don’t think it’s working for us, and I was told to remove the ‘CHRIST AMBASSADOR’ I had written on my profile as of then.’ “It quickly turned into a big fight and I remember saying I will rather DIE than remove Jesus from my profile even tho I understood where they were coming from, they felt like associating with JESUS limits me and it doesn’t look lucrative and when they saw I wasn’t going to back down, someone suggested I at least change it to ‘child of God’ which to him is a broader term… “I said NO again and told them the JESUS that I proclaim will make a way for me and recently one of the team mates called and said to me ‘a lot of artistes are suffering now, no deals, no shows but you are in a very good place and I am proud of you’ ah,” he said.