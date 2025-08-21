Synergy With State Civil Services Yielding Results – HoCSF

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has said that synergy between the Federal and State Civil Services is beginning to yield positive results.

She made this known while receiving the Zamfara State Head of Service, Alhaji Yakubu Sani Haidara, and a delegation of Permanent Secretaries during a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Walson-Jack lauded the deepening collaboration between the two tiers, describing it as vital to strengthening governance and improving service delivery nationwide.

According to a statement by the Service spokesperson, Mrs. Eno Olorun, the HoCSF highlighted that the partnership is already producing outcomes in capacity development, knowledge sharing, and the adoption of reforms under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25).

In his remarks, Haidara said the visit was aimed at strengthening partnerships in capacity building, policy innovation, and reform implementation to boost service delivery in Zamfara State.

He commended the HoCSF for her exemplary leadership and commitment to repositioning the Nigerian Civil Service for efficiency and productivity. Haidara also praised her drive to establish a citizen-centred service anchored on accountability, integrity, and technology, noting that Zamfara has prioritised capacity building in line with federal reforms.

The meeting was attended by Federal Permanent Secretaries in the Office of the HoCSF, Zamfara State Permanent Secretaries, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Civil Service Matters, and Directors in the OHCSF.