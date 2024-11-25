Synergy Between Tertiary, Traditional Institutions Vital For Devt – Governing Council

Share

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic Wannune has urged tertiary institutions, especially polytechnics, to forge an alliance with traditional institutions in order to ensure sustainable socioeconomic development

Chairman of the Council, Michael Msuaan made the call during a courtesy visit to the Jemgbagh Traditional Council at the Palace of the Tor Jemgbagh in Gboko, as part of activities lined up to mark the conclusion of the Council’s second regular meeting.

Msuaan who underscored the importance of a collaboration between the Polytechnic and traditional institutions as well as the Royal Father whom he described as vital custodians of culture, and values, added that the meeting was also aimed at strengthening ties with traditional institutions in the region for the progress of the institution.

While stating that the governing board was in the palace as partners in progress, united by a shared vision to uplift the community through education and collaboration, Msuaan noted that the Polytechnic was not just an institution of learning, but a vital component of the socio-economic fabric of the community, hence there was every need for a robust synergy between the school and the community.

He gave assurances of the governing council’s dedication to fostering an environment of academic excellence even as he solicited continued support in terms of Security within the school and the surrounding areas, and encouraged parents and guardians to prioritize the education of their children.

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic Wannune, Dr. Tyover Dajoh who reiterated the institution’s commitment to ensuring a conducive learning atmosphere and maintaining high educational standards, acknowledged the critical role of traditional institutions in the Polytechnic’s success as he stated that such partnerships would further enhance the school’s standing and benefit the wider community.

In response, the traditional leaders pledged their unwavering support for the Polytechnic, urging all Benue indigenes to safeguard the institution and contribute positively to its growth. They commended the council’s proactive efforts in aligning with cultural values to drive development.

The visit had in attendance, royal fathers from the Jemgbagh axis including, the Tor Jemgbagh, HRH David Afaityo; the Ter Gboko, HRH Gabriel Shosuun; the Ter Buruku, HRH Ihomver Hanior; and the Ter Mbakor, HRH Gandeorun Orakaa.

