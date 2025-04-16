Synergize For Robust Business Environment, Shettima Tells MDAs, PEBEC

Share

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has urged Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government, as well as members of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), to strengthen synergy in order to create a conducive business environment in Nigeria.

He emphasized that President Bola Tinubu’s government remains committed to the eight-point Renewed Hope agenda, which is central to fostering a streamlined business environment that supports the ease of doing business.

Speaking on Wednesday at the conclusion of the PEBEC Retreat for heads of MDAs and MDA Reform Champions in Abuja, Shettima pointed out that the goal is to ensure Nigeria remains an attractive destination for investors.

“This retreat was convened by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), an institution I am privileged to chair, not only to review reform progress but to strengthen something even more critical: synergy.

“The business of government is too complex to be solved in silos. We cannot afford the luxury of working in isolation, while the problems we are tasked with solving are increasingly interconnected.

“What PEBEC has demonstrated since its inception is that collaborative governance works. It has brought together MDAs with overlapping mandates and divergent processes, and shown that when there is a shared vision and collective will, we can simplify procedures, harmonize timelines, and build trust in our institutions,” he said.

The Vice President told participants that the decisions made at the retreat must “reflect a commitment to collaboration, innovation, and interagency progress, translating into measurable improvements in how the government serves the people of Nigeria.”

This, he said, can only be achieved through trust, which he described as the most valuable currency in governance, adding that without trust, no reform can stand the test of time.

The Vice President declared that the era of passing the buck on government mandates is over and called for an end to bureaucratic turf wars.

He maintained: “The time for bureaucratic turf wars is over. Nigeria’s economic and social future depends on what we, the stewards of public institutions, choose to do today.

“Our citizens are watching. Our investors are waiting. And time is not on our side. We must move from policy to performance. From ambition to execution.

“From silos to synergy. This retreat and further engagements must give birth to a culture of action, accountability, and cross-agency collaboration.

“Our people deserve efficient, transparent, and responsive public institutions. Whether they are trying to register a business, clear cargo, obtain a regulatory permit, or access a government service, they must not be lost in a maze of red tape.

“We must collectively simplify processes, eliminate duplication, and leverage technology to improve transparency and turnaround times.”

Shettima further urged heads of MDAs to prioritize joint planning, data sharing, and common KPIs where their work intersects. He also encouraged them to break what he described as the culture of “this is not my mandate.”

“Let us embrace interagency task teams for critical reforms, rather than rely on isolated mandates. Where conflicts arise, resolve them through dialogue.

“Where gaps exist, close them with innovation. And where progress is made, institutionalize it. This is how we build a government that works—not in fragments, but in sync,” he stated.

