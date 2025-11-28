Symposium Identifies Lack Of Accountability As Cause Of Insecurity

The Centre for Peace Studies at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto has identified the Nigerian state’s failure to hold perpetrators of violence accountable for their actions as a principal factor fueling insecurity across the country.

This was revealed at the 2nd Virtual Symposium, which brought together academics and policymakers to discuss the complex relationship between state accountability, management of religious diversity and prevention of political violence in Nigeria.

The symposium communiqué issued by Prof Uthman Abdullahi AbduQadir, Director of the Centre also calls on the government to act decisively to protect citizens, strengthen security institutions, and develop diplomatic strategies to address international concerns.

It also urges the government to provide adequate compensation to victims of violence and ensure that perpetrators are prosecuted and punished without delay.

Participants emphasised that Nigeria’s insecurity requires urgent, practical solutions and that the country’s conflicts are not exclusively driven by religious or ethnic motivations.

They identified other contributing factors, including failed social integration, political violence and the activities of unqualified religious leaders who incite unrest.