Symbolism Of Collective Strength In Omoboriowo’s Monochrome Art

Against whatever odds and obstacles, struggle could be spiritual or physical, and perhaps both. For artist, Oluwafemi Omoboriowo, his artistic focus picks the physical factor to illustrate the symbolism of strength.

While spirituality plays its part in journey against adversity – depending on the context – physical ability, from the perspective of creativity, is also symbolic. For Omoboriowo’s newest piece, it’s not just about the physical strength, but also togetherness in fighting a common cause.

The symbolism of success comes physically in Omoboriowo’s piece titled Struggle, Strength & Persistence, as two hands, obviously of men, are engaged in show of strength.

Captured in pseudoarm wrestling, the hands, which suggest differential in strength aim at a common goal against obstacles.

Aside the philosophy behind ‘Struggle, Strength & Persistence’, there is something worthy of attention in critical context of realism.

As much as artists possess the creative ‘license’ to produce awesome photo-finish piece, their skills in hyperrialism and realism are also vulnerable in exposing contentious factors.

For example, non of the two arms, in Omoboriowo’s piece displays veins expected to be generated when strength is supposedly in action.

Perhaps, Omoboriowo’s subjects, in the context of strength, are not flexing visible muscles. In a text attached to the works, Omoboriowo explains that the piece tells a compelling visual story about life’s challenges and perseverance.

He notes how the image of two locked hands, full of tension and strength, represents unity, resilience, and mutual support.

And specifically on the physicality contents of the composition, he says: “The dramatic representation of the muscles and veins depicts the physical and emotional toll of facing life’s obstacles, while the careful detail expresses the effort and commitment required to overcome adversity.”

Those muscles and veins are perhaps not necessarily meant to be visible, so suggests the texture of the piece in reference.

From the general perspective of courage, Omoboriowo’s art has something for everyone who believes in resilience. Perhaps, the shades and lights that contrast the two arms have depth of meaning and symbolism beyond the ordinary.

The artist explains the interplay of light and shadow on the arms as representing the duality of struggle such as moments of despair and relief. “The clasped hands represent a link formed through shared pain, reminding us that perseverance is frequently a team effort,” Omoboriowo states.

“This artwork, whether viewed as a personal struggle, a symbol of togetherness in the face of social obstacles, or a representation of hope, eloquently represents the human capacity to persevere.”

What exactly does background bring onto the art composite of a piece like ‘Struggle, Strength & Persistence’? The artist highlights the symbolism of simplified background, which that isolates the characters, for better focus of the viewer’s attention on the main subjects.

“This is a powerful visual reminder that, while difficulties are unavoidable, they can lead to personal growth and a greater sense of meaning,” Omoboriowo declares. Omoboriowo is a UK-based artist, whose career has enjoyed quite a number of commissioned projects as well as exhibitions.

