Sylvia Bongo: A Fall From Palace to Prison

From the lofty heights of the Gabonese elite society to being one of the most powerful women in the world, being tainted with long list of corruption and sent to prison, is a perfect scenario to ask: ‘How has the mighty has fallen?’ Since late August 2023, when the unexpected coup rocked Gabon, the political figure heads have not had it easy.

The wife of Gabon’s deposed President, Ali Bongo Ondimba, Sylvia Bongo Ondimba Valentin, has been under house arrest since the coup in the central African country in late August. On Thursday, October 12, 2023, it hit the news waves that the estranged First Lady of Gabon has been moved from being on house arrest to jail.

The report stated that the wife of over- thrown Gabonese President Ali Bongo was jailed late on Wednesday, her lawyer, Francois Zimeray said, as she faces charges of money laundering, forgery, and falsification of records. Sylvia Bongo Ondimba Valentin had been under house arrest since the August coup which ended the nearly 60 years of rule by the Bongo dynasty.

On the streets of the Gabonese capital, Libreville, there was a positive reaction by some to the news that she is in prison. “I’d prefer she stays there for life,” said shopkeeper Judith Milebou Ndzamba. “Why am I saying this, because they made the Gabonese people suffer too much.

We’re suffering; we’re having a hard time, and the money was hidden with them.” Retired Libreville resident, Bitegue Bi Ngong, agreed. “While Sylvia Bongo is under arrest, we need to recover all the money they and their family stole over 60 years,” he said. “We’re poor because of it. We only have two million inhabitants. Look how poor the country is, because of one family.”

One of comments posted by some concerned Nigerians stated that “it is almost unbelievable that the First Lady, who is of white origin, would descend so low to corruption, considering that such practices are not acceptable in the development country where she comes from”. The Franco-Gabonese former first lady and one of the couple’s sons are under investigation as part of a wider inquiry into alleged massive embezzlement of public money.

Legal sources say their eldest son, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, has been detained, as well as six former cabinet officials. However, Syivia’s lawyer says a request for a hearing in 10 days’ time has been granted, at which she will be able to appeal for her client’s release. Coup leaders accuse her and Noureddin of having manipulated the former president, who is suffering the after-effects of a serious stroke in 2018.

Sylvia Valentin Bongo Ondimba was born 11 March 1963. She has been the wife of Ali Bongo Ondimba since 1989. She became the First Lady of Gabon following the inauguration of her husband as President of Gabon on 16 October 2009.

She created the Sylvia Bongo Ondimba Foundation, “For the family”, in January 2011 “to improve the plight of vulnerable and disadvantaged people around the world”. On August 30, 2023, her husband, Ali Bongo, was deposed after a 14-year rule, ending her term as First Lady.