Sylvester Sede: Committed To Putting Bayelsa On Global Stage

Choosing a path early in life

At his tender age when other youths were barely able to look after themselves or defer correctly between right and left, Sylvester Andamowei Sede was already shoulders above them all as his sights were set on how best to impact in his immediate environment and the society

Education

Born on March 24, 1984 in Lagos State, Nigeria, Sede had his early education at Awa Nursery and Primary School, Bukavu Barracks, Kano and for his secondary education he attended Army Day Secondary School, Bori Camp Port Harcourt and Palace Tot Educational Centre, Bori, both in Rivers State at different points. While for his tertiary education, he attended Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State and bagged a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

After his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), he vied into the media world as he was employed by DAAR Communications Limited, Yenagoa station where in 2009 he started out as a radio presenter. A media expert with over a decade’s experience, Sede is grounded in creative innovation, media productions, advertising and creation of media content and development.

Exploring the world

In 2011, Search for Common Ground contracted him as a media specialist and later became the media coordinator of the organisation, whose work stations spread across communities in Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

The former radio and television broadcaster and producer in the course of his career acquired further trainings in such reputable institutes as Alpha Institute of Broadcast and Communications, BBC Media Action, Talking Drum Studios in Sierra Leone; Radio Netherlands Training Centre, Hilversum; International Business Management Institute, Berlin, Germany; and the British Arts Council.

Building a media firm

Given the exposure and expertise he acquired over the years, in 2013, Sede bowed out of Search for Common Ground to establish his own media firm, known as Silverflame Media. For his media work, accolades and recognition started coming his way following some of the groundbreaking achievements recorded by him and his media organisation.

He was the first Bayelsan to be awarded the Mandela Washington Fellowship in 2016, a leadership initiative of Barack Obama, where he studied at Indiana University, Bloomington, USA. Though he became part of a vast network of young leaders across Africa, he never took his eyes off the ball as he dedicated himself to building global partnership in the media and creative sectors.

Sede, who is also the Founder of Creative Arts for Peace Initiative and a co-founder of Start-up Bayelsa, is a member of a number of media professional bodies including the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Unfolding journey

Attesting to how he got to such a feat within a short span of time, an elated Sede disclosed that he was still on a journey, stating that he doesn’t think that much has been achieved by him yet. According to him: ‘‘I’m still on a journey and I don’t think that much has been achieved, by God’s grace, I have embarked on a lot but I don’t think that much has been achieved as much as I hoped to achieve at this age.’’

Desire to impact communities

For inspiration, he said is his desire to contribute to impacting communities, as he stated: “I have always wanted to be a person in the community who makes things happen. I do not like to sit down and watch things happen. I like to be part of those who make things happen. And narrowing it down to my life in Bayelsa, I see Bayelsa as a green and fertile land with lots of potentials and with my level of exposure, I would have been able to live in Abuja and I can still live in Lagos because of this kind of work, there is much demand.

“I can do it in Abuja and Lagos, those are big cities and for as much as I have travelled to many parts of the world, I could still have decided to relocate to any of the countries and not come back to Nigeria as a lot of people do. ‘‘But I believe in God, I believe in giving back. I believe in being a part of the system that could work. A lot of people do not think that Nigeria has a working system or Bayelsa has a working system.” Speaking further he said: “Yes, they may have a point, but in trying to see a positive system. These things I do are my little contributions to making this kind of development that we lack in our areas.”

Entertainment and tourism

“For example, most of my projects have been centred on entertainment and tourism and part of why that is so is because of my area of interests. ‘‘When it comes to entertainment and tourism, we know big cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and there seems to be little or nothing happening in Bayelsa and I don’t think that should be the case. “I feel like there are a lot of talents and potentials in this region and in Bayelsa that we are not taking advantage of hence this project.” His greatest inspiration he said has been to give back to society.

Discovering talents

He spoke on available opportunities and discovery talents in Bayelsa, noting: “On some of our projects that we stopped along the line like project Open Mike that we launched in 2014, it was the same project that we rebranded and launched as Bayelsa Got The Talent in 2015. Now we have run Bayelsa’s Got The Talent for two seasons. That was in 2022 and 2023 and we are now rebranding it again in 2024 to what we are calling the Ultimate Talent Quest.

“The reason for that is so that we are able to make it a bit more encompassing and feeling the talents from around the Niger Delta region. “There are big talent projects like Nigerian Idol, Spirit of Naija Voice and a whole lot of others that are focused in places like Lagos, at most they do auditions in Port Harcourt or may be Benin, Enugu but you hardly see some of those auditions coming to Bayelsa and so we are trying to create a global brand from Bayelsa so that when this brand is global, it is not said that it is happening in Lagos. “It is a national and global brand but it is happening in Bayelsa. That is because of the kind of vision I have for Bayelsa and consistently giving back through this project is what I want to continue doing.”

Promoting Bayelsa foods

“For Bayelsa Food and Art Festival, we created that platform to celebrate the food culture of our people of Bayelsa and to create a platform for tourism and small businesses to showcase some of their best cuisines for those who are into catering. “There are lots of businesses coming together within this period using our platform to showcase what they can offer their clients and customers recreating an atmosphere of unity and entertainment.

“We create a stage where our local talents can go and express their credibility. So, the vision for Bayelsa Food and Arts Festival is that in the long run we will make it an international event. ‘‘What we are looking at in the next three, five years we would have seen the Bayelsa Food and Arts Festival as an event that will attract people from all over the world. “As I’m talking to you now, Bayelsa Food and Arts Festival is already recognised by some organisations outside Nigeria particularly the British Council which actually want us to come for presentations outside Nigeria.

“Part of what we do with this project is to use it to get to the rural communities and communities that are disadvantaged and unprivileged that may not necessarily have had that spotlight for their talents. “We want to take this project to those communities and ensure that they are part of the process and in the past two editions we have seen talents coming from these communities in Bayelsa, but now that we are rebranding to the Ultimate Talent Quest, we will be going a bit more beyond Bayelsa and see as much as we can cover the Niger Delta region. “We want to be able to have our own entertainment brand in the Niger Delta region that will attract a lot of people and viewers.”

Growing brand

He continued: “I want to grow my personal brand and business bigger than where it is. That is our target in the next five years. We want to have an employee record of over a 100 people in different branches around Nigeria. Hopefully, we also will be able to start up a business in the United States that we are working on presently.”