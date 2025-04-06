Veteran Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu, better known as Shina Rambo has cleared the air after a viral video captured him selling Okirika clothes.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that in 2023, a video surfaced on social media which showed the Nollywood actor selling second hand clothes (Okirika).
In a new development, the movie star was recently interviewed by a content creator who approached him on this regard.
Speaking in a recent interview, Madu emphasized that he doesn’t sell okirika, clarifying that what he does is buy products that are on ‘Sales’ in the United States (US).
According to him, he buys them at cheaper prices and then adds his cost to sell them to Nigerians.
Reactions trailing this posts;
@Eghosa_Igbins said: “This presenter or whatever she is , she is bad at her job… ur question should be objective not subjective ! U use 4mins Dey try convince person say e Dey do okrika .
It simply means u came there to mock him not to interview him ..
Baba even try Dey explain himself several times, if na me, after I don first explain and u still Dey force me to accept ur assumptions, I go simply walk out”
@General_Somto wrote: “Nigerians Are Used To Fake Lifestyle And People Showcasing Their Wealth Online. That’s Their Definition of Rich”
@Mr_DaveChigozie said: “Is she using style to mock the man or she’s doing interview? She’s actually not okay.”
@DirectorYung remarked: “This is feeling more like an attack than an interview. The lady is rude and condescending”
@73keys_ said: “Man got chills, I woulda walked out long a go. Between, this is an example of a man who simply doesn’t give af.”
Watch video below:
https://x.com/general_somto/status/1908582829933371830?s=46