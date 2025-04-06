According to him, he buys them at cheaper prices and then adds his cost to sell them to Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

Reactions trailing this posts;

@Eghosa_Igbins said: “This presenter or whatever she is , she is bad at her job… ur question should be objective not subjective ! U use 4mins Dey try convince person say e Dey do okrika .

It simply means u came there to mock him not to interview him ..

Baba even try Dey explain himself several times, if na me, after I don first explain and u still Dey force me to accept ur assumptions, I go simply walk out”

@General_Somto wrote: “Nigerians Are Used To Fake Lifestyle And People Showcasing Their Wealth Online. That’s Their Definition of Rich”

@Mr_DaveChigozie said: “Is she using style to mock the man or she’s doing interview? She’s actually not okay.”

@DirectorYung remarked: “This is feeling more like an attack than an interview. The lady is rude and condescending”

@73keys_ said: “Man got chills, I woulda walked out long a go. Between, this is an example of a man who simply doesn’t give af.”

Watch video below:

https://x.com/general_somto/status/1908582829933371830?s=46